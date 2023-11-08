Summary Google's new deal-hunting tools in Search and Chrome make it easier to find and access discounts from various online stores.

Chrome's price insights feature allows users to compare prices and track price history, while also providing discount codes for websites.

Google's price drop alerts in Search and Chrome help users stay updated on price changes and never miss out on a good deal.

As the holiday season approaches, the allure of bargain hunting intensifies. And who doesn't love a good bargain? While we're all for saving money, navigating the holiday shopping maze and figuring out if it's a legit deal can be a daunting task. Fortunately, Google's new deal-hunting tools in Search and Chrome will help you uncover real savings and avoid those sneaky price tricks.

Gone are the days of scouring multiple websites and price trackers to find the best deals. Google has announced that Search now seamlessly integrates product discounts from across the web, so you can snag all those sweet deals in one convenient spot. Just type "shop deals" and dive into a treasure trove of discounts, from electronics and apparel to glam stuff. Or get specific with "shop sneaker deals" or anything you want to appear in Search.

This deals page dishes out discounts from all sorts of stores—think big-box stores, luxury multi-brand retailers, designer brands, and local merchants. Plus, Google takes into account your shopping habits to provide personalized recommendations.

Google Chrome's stepping up its game too. Now, you can get price insights right in your browser to determine if you're getting the best bang for your buck, just like on Search. If a store offers price insights, look for the "Shopping insights" label in Chrome's address bar. Click it, and you'll get a graph showing the price history for the past three months, along with the usual price range for the product you're eyeing.

Moreover, checking for discounts is a breeze—just click the tag icon in the address bar. But that's not all. Chrome on desktop can now hunt down discount codes for you, and when you open a new tab, it might show you recent products you've recently viewed on shopping sites. If any of them have active promos, Chrome will give you a heads-up. And here's a neat trick: click the Discount tag icon in Chrome's address bar, and it'll reveal discount codes for the website you're browsing.

Google is also making it easier to score those sweet discounts with new price drop alerts in both Search and Chrome. On your mobile device, simply click the bell icon next to a product name on Search, and you'll be notified via email and push notifications if the price drops.

For desktop shoppers, bookmark products in Chrome's new Shopping list folder for price tracking updates. And if you're feeling particularly lazy, just leave a product page tab open and let Chrome monitor it for you. Or, add products manually if you're feeling hands-on. With Google's new price drop alerts, you'll never miss out on a great deal again while avoiding deal-hunting fatigue.

While Google's new shopping tools are a welcome addition for Chrome and Search, let's not pretend they're breaking new ground. Some of our favorite web browsers, like Microsoft Edge, have been offering these features for a while now. Coupons, savings, product tracking—it's old news for the competition.