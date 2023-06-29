Even though you are extra cautious with your expensive smartphone, an accidental drop may crack its screen in no time. While phone companies go to great lengths to create a shatter-resistant display, it's hard to escape from a broken phone screen during an unfortunate incident. Instead of using your phone with a cracked screen (and further increasing the damage), you should get it fixed by the manufacturer or a third-party service.

Apart from estimated time, one frequently asked question is the cost of fixing a phone's cracked screen. Whether you have an iPhone, Google Pixel, or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, here are your options and cost estimation to fix your phone's screen.

Factors affecting the phone screen repair cost

The overall repair cost for your phone's screen depends on several factors. It varies based on the display type, phone model, manufacturer, the amount of damage, and whether you have an insurance plan from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) or a third party.

For example, an LCD screen is cheaper to replace than an AMOLED screen. Even with an OLED display, if your phone has a curved panel, it may be more costly to replace than a regular flat one.

Get a screen replacement from the manufacturer

You can get astute screen repair costs from your phone manufacturer. If budget isn't an issue, we recommend only fixing your phone's cracked screen from the official chains. After all, they use OEM parts, tools, and original equipment. The staff is also professional and better trained to handle delicate parts of your phone.

Your replaced display goes through extensive testing to ensure factory standards, and sometimes you receive repair warranties. Meaning you become eligible for a free screen replacement if the applied display misbehaves in a month or two.

iPhone screen repair costs

If you have an iPhone, check the screen replacement cost from the official Apple Support page. Select the iPhone series and pick a relevant model from the list. Select Get Estimate and glance over the estimated cost to replace the screen. Depending on your iPhone model, it costs anywhere between $129 to $379.

The LCD panel for an iPhone SE costs around $129, while the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max's ProMotion OLED panel is quite expensive at $379. The costs are low if you have a protection plan such as AppleCare+ for your new phone.

Samsung phone repair services

Samsung offers a detailed screen replacement cost and water damage breakdown from its official website. The screen replacement prices are low for the A series models and go high for the Note series and the S series mobile phones. The prices for the Fold and Flip series panels are the highest among the bunch. You are looking at spending $820 for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen.

Note that some Z series models come with a one-time discounted screen damage that can be used within one year of purchase.

Google Pixel

Asurion is the authorized service provider for Google Pixel phones in the U.S. The Pixel screen repair prices start as low as $130 and go up depending on your phone model. You can head to the Asurion page and pick your Pixel model from the list for accurate estimations.

Explore third-party repair services

Don't dismiss third-party repair shops for your older iPhone or Android phone's cracked screen. If you are familiar with a specific shop in your area, visit it to get your out-of-warranty phone's cracked screen repaired. Sometimes, you may only need to replace the front glass and not the entire panel, saving you a chunk of money.

If you are new to an area, perform a Google search to find such phone repair shops or use an online tool like Swappa that provides you with estimated costs for common phone repairs.

Fix your own smartphone display (AKA DIY phone screen repair)

If you're a professional or have experience dealing with broken screens, you can take the matter into your own hands and replace the screen with relevant tools at home. Sometimes, it's cheaper than the quoted prices from the manufacturer.

For example, an iPhone 11 Pro Max screen costs $329 from Apple, and the same is available via iFixit for $160. Apple offers a Self Service program to make original iPhone parts available for general users. Google recently collaborated with iFixit to offer independent technicians original OEM parts and repair kits. DIY screen repair saves money and the hassle of visiting the nearby store.

How long does it take to repair a phone screen?

You can't replace your cracked phone screen on the same day. It takes around a week and even more when the store doesn't have the specific model's display in inventory. Keep your secondary phone ready and transfer relevant details before handing over your phone to the service center.

How to protect your phone screen

It's a good idea to invest in a good quality screen protector and a case for your expensive purchase. The case should have enough protection on all four corners and a raised lip around the phone screen to prevent contact with hard surfaces during an accidental drop.

Make your phone usable

Samsung phones come with a Maintenance mode to protect your personal data and apps during repair. When you hand over your phone to an official store or a third-party repair shop, make sure to enable the option from Settings. You can our Maintenance Mode guide to learn more.