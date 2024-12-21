When you want to let the world know you have one of the latest smartphones and proudly showcase its beautiful craftsmanship and design, a clear, transparent case will get the job done. But that’s not all; a clear case will also keep your costly gadget secure from damage, retaining the device's pristine condition no matter the daily routine.

But it’s well-known that clear cases and covers can often yellow over time, ruining the aesthetic. Here, we’ll explain why yellowing occurs and how to clean and maintain your case.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

Reasons transparent phone cases yellow over time

Sun exposure, touch, and temperature

Clear phone cases from well-known companies often have coatings that help delay yellowing. But, it’s important to remember that, regardless of how much a case costs, it could still eventually suffer the same fate as a cheaper option. Still, the additional layer can help significantly impact the longevity of its clarity.

UV radiation

Exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays is one of the main reasons a phone case will yellow over time. The UV radiation causes a chemical reaction, eventually resulting in a clear case's yellow hue.

The simplest way to prevent this is to limit the time your phone is in the sun. This can be easily achieved by stowing your phone in a pocket, purse, or tech backpack when outside.

Oil from skin, sweat, grease, and even dirt

Natural chemicals, liquids, and oils also play a crucial factor in a clear case's appearance. Oils from our skin, grease, sweat, and even dirt help build up and contribute to discoloration. While the effects of these elements aren't noticeable at first, they help speed up the process.

Clean hands, pockets, and a clean storage space will help prevent yellowing.

Warm temperature and heat

The warmth generated by your phone can lead to a yellow case. Activities such as intense online gaming, multitasking, charging, or running multiple demanding apps can cause the phone to heat up, ultimately reducing the lifespan of your clear case.

To avoid this, consider removing your cover for a while when your phone gets hot.

How to clean a clear case that has already yellowed

There are many ways to clean your case and extend its lifespan

But what do you do if your clear case has yellowed? Unfortunately, the coloration may be irreversible, and replacement may be the only choice. Discoloration caused by UV light can't be removed with alcohol and elbow grease. However, you might want to give your case a good clean anyway (it's always ideal to remove dust, dirt, and germs), and there are several ways to do it.

But no matter what method you choose, it's always a good idea to remove the case before you clean it to prevent damaging your phone. This will give you the perfect opportunity to wipe your phone down, too (removing debris trapped by the case).

Clean your case with dish soap

This might sound obvious, but dish soap can help maintain the appearance of a clear case. To remove dirt, grease, and oils, apply some dish soap to a sponge, moisten it slightly with water, and then gently rub the case's surface.

Some might recommend using a toothbrush to reach the corners and crevices, but many plastic cases can easily be scratched, so be careful and gentle.

Rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is one of the best ways to clean electronic devices, especially peripherals. Add a small amount of 70% Isopropyl alcohol to a sponge, cotton ball/swab, or paper towel and gently rub it on the case. You might have to use some pressure and rub the surface multiple times, but the cleanliness should be noticeable.

Baking soda or toothpaste

Baking soda and toothpaste offer numerous cleaning benefits for your home, and they can help clean a discolored, dirty, and yellow phone case. Both substances are quite effective, especially when applied with a toothbrush or sponge; gently rub them on the surface for a few minutes.

It’s important to keep in mind that some of these techniques might not give you the results you were expecting. Depending on how bad your situation is, they may not completely remove the yellow color from the case. However, they can help clean and often reduce the yellow coloring to improve the case's appearance.

Choose a case with longevity

If you love a good clear case, many brands offer an excellent lifespan with additional anti-fingerprint coating and anti-yellowing coating, keeping the polycarbonate (PC) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) clear cases fully transparent, assuming you limit the UV exposure and keep them clean. But even expensive clear cases made of PC and TPU can suffer the same fate as their cheaper counterparts. While higher-priced options typically feature extra coatings that may delay yellowing, they remain vulnerable to discoloration if your phone is exposed to sunlight/heat or isn't cleaned frequently.

However, if a clear case is too high maintenance for little reward, don’t worry; there are still many options available. These options include those made of leather, aramid fiber, rubber, or wood, and come from big brands like Spigen, Poetic, Supcase, and more. As you might expect, such options won't yellow. Some of these might also offer a more premium feel and improved ergonomics, and while your phone won't be seen through them, they’re more luxurious than a plastic shell.

Of course, these alternative cases have their own issues. Leather can slowly wear, fade, and crack over time. Aramid fiber can scratch, while silicone and rubber cases are prone to attract dust and debris that can even get under the cover — slowly scratching the expensive gadget inside. As is the case with clear covers, we strongly recommend you clean cases regularly to prevent dust and dirt build-up and remove germs.