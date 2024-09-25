If you’re looking to switch to one of the best value data plans, you’ll more than likely end up with a prepaid carrier. Prepaid carriers, including MVNOs, don’t need to worry about spending billions of dollars on a nationwide 5G network and instead use the network of one or multiple others. If these carriers keep their plans simple, they can even provide plenty of fast data so that even heavy users are satisfied.

Prepaid carriers offer tremendous value on wireless data by cutting features most people don’t need, but before you switch, consider that these carriers don’t offer all the same value as postpaid options.

4 There are no stores for in-person support

You may have to do some troubleshooting

If prepaid carriers are to be cheaper than postpaid options, they need to cut costs somewhere, and one of those places is brick-and-mortar stores.

Instead of physical locations, these carriers rely on chat and phone support to solve their customer's problems. If it’s a fairly simple issue, this works fine, but if your phone is failing to connect to the carrier’s service, get ready to follow some troubleshooting guides. Stores can also be nice if you want to make a cash payment on your bill, even though T-Mobile charges you $5 for the privilege of paying them in-store.

Another thing stores often help with is the initial setup of a new phone. Activating service is one thing, but having someone who can help to make sure as much of your data gets transferred to your new phone as possible can be good for your peace of mind, especially if you’re trading your old phone in.

3 Lower-priority data can struggle in congested areas

Speeds on prepaid may be slower than postpaid

When comparing phone plans, you’ll notice that unlimited plans are rarely totally unlimited on prepaid carriers. For example, T-Mobile-owned Metro deprioritizes data at 35GB of usage, while a carrier like US Mobile or Google Fi simply slows your data if you use more than a certain amount.

The speed limits are fairly straightforward, but prioritization is a bit more confusing. Long story short, carriers manage traffic by assigning connections a priority level, so higher-priority connections can keep working smoothly when a tower is over or nearing capacity. Prepaid carriers are often at the bottom of the totem pole and could see slower speeds in dense areas.

Some carriers, like US Mobile, clearly list the priority level and even allow upgrades on the AT&T SIM. Other prepaid carriers, like Visible, make higher priority data a plan option with Visible+. If you live in the suburbs or a rural area, you may never notice your connection being a low priority, but if you live in a dense area, especially one that might see a lot of event traffic such as living near a stadium, data priority could be a lot more important.

2 SD-quality video streaming is the norm

Check your plan if you want HD streaming

This varies by provider and plan, but if you’re checking out an unlimited prepaid plan, there’s a good chance it only supports SD-quality video streaming. This means that when you’re streaming video from a known provider, like YouTube, your internet speed is slowed to reduce the impact on the network.

Some carriers make HD video a selling point for pricier plans, but others, like Mint Mobile, stick to SD for all of their plans. Naturally, you can bypass many speed restrictions like this if you’re clever with something like a VPN. Similarly, it’s worth remembering that if you’re on Wi-Fi, none of these restrictions apply. It's also possible to download YouTube videos in high quality before you head out.

For a lot of videos, dropping to SD on a phone screen is hardly noticeable, but when it comes to content like video game streams, the lower quality can not only make it hard to see the game UI, but can cut the frame rate in half depending on the platform. If you’re looking for the highest quality video, make sure you pick a carrier that doesn’t restrict your bitrate, or you could even find one that simply puts the choice in your hands, like MobileX.

1 Fewer options to save on new phones

Postpaid has the best deals on new phones with 36-month plans

If you’ve tried to buy a new phone recently, you may have noticed that most of the best deals come from the Big Three postpaid carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) and Boost Mobile. These carriers use bill credits, often up to 36 months, to lower the perceived price of the phone. These deals aren’t perfect, as you’re stuck with a carrier, and sometimes a plan, until you’ve paid off the phone. The end result, however, is some of the best prices on new phones.

While prepaid carriers sell phones, and sometimes even offer payment plans with Affirm, the selection is often much more limited than a postpaid carrier. Since these carriers aren’t directly financing the new device, they can’t keep you locked into a plan. Typically, after a month or three, the phone is yours to do what you want.

For some, this is more of a pro than a con, but if you’re looking for the lowest price on a new phone, it’s likely on a postpaid carrier, even if you end up paying more in the long run with a pricey plan.

You still shouldn’t ignore prepaid options

While you give up a few things with a plan on a prepaid carrier, for many people, the value offered by these carriers still makes them a strong choice. Plus, if you know what to look for, there’s still a good chance you’ll find a good fit at a prepaid carrier.

If you’re comfortable troubleshooting your own phone or buying your phone unlocked, you can probably still make up a lot of the cost over the next couple of years with a cheaper phone plan. While I may not be quite ready to give up my postpaid service, I have used several prepaid carriers on multiple networks, and truthfully, the performance is just fine for the majority of customers.