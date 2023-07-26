Samsung Preorder any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet right now and save up to $650 with an eligible tablet trade-in — perfect if you want to upgrade your existing tablet. Securing your preorder now will also give you a free storage upgrade so that you won't be stuck with insufficient internal storage. Plus, you can bundle your preorder with great Samsung accessories and save even more money, like taking 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim. See at Samsung

Samsung's newly-announced Galaxy Tab S9 series continues the company's run at making some of the best Android tablets you can buy, with some fantastic high-end specs, beautiful displays, and top-notch software. And right now, Samsung offers huge savings for anyone hoping to upgrade their current tablet by offering up to $650 off when you preorder any Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with an eligible tablet trade-in. It's the cheapest way to get the new tablets, which haven't even launched yet.

That's not all, though. Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to customers who trade in an eligible tablet, meaning you aren't stuck with insufficient storage for all your favorite photos, videos, apps, documents, or anything else you like to store on your tablet.

Samsung offers more deals when you bundle accessories

Just when you thought this deal couldn't get any better, Samsung is letting you bundle some amazing accessories with your Galaxy Tab S9 preorder. You can take 50% off the excellent Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which will allow you to improve the typing experience on your new tablet and give you a more laptop-like feel when you want to get down to business. Plus, you can save $70 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or even take off over $100 on the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

These are simply the best deals you will find on the new Galaxy Tab S9 series for quite some time, so there's no better time to upgrade your old tablet than right now — don't miss out!