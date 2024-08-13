Google really delivered with its August event, showcasing a quartet of phones, a Pixel Watch that now comes in two sizes, and a pair of wireless earbuds. In addition, Google also announced two new products for the home last week, with its new TV Streamer and upgraded Nest Learning Thermostat.

If you're someone that is heavily invested in Google's product ecosystem, or someone that's just slightly curious, there's a lot to take in here. But rest assured, we've got it all sorted and this is going to be your one-stop shop if you're looking to preorder the latest devices from Google.

Where to preorder from

When it comes to where you can purchase these devices, you're going to have a wide range of options to choose from. For the most part, you're able to pick up most of these devices from Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from the Google Store. As far as phones and smartwatches go, you'll also have the alternate option of purchasing these from wireless carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. There are going to be benefits of going through each respective retailer, so we suggest checking out all the promotions in order to see what's right for you.

However, one thing to note is that Google is using a scattered retail release schedule this year, which means, you won't be seeing all the products launched at one time. While all the new hardware is available for preorder, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the first of the phones to hit stores on August 22, two days after the new Nest Thermostat. Those looking out for the smaller Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will need to wait a little longer as they arrive on September 4, with the Pixel Watch 3 coming September 10. The Google TV Streamer lands on September 24, and the last of the bunch are the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are set to arrive on September 26.

Google Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 is the affordable flagship in Google's lineup for 2024. Not only does it have all the great software features you'd expect from a brand-new Pixel phone, but it also delivers excellent images thanks to a 48MP ultrawide camera that's paired with a 50MP main sensor. Even the selfie camera got an upgrade, now with autofocus. This is going to be the best bang for your buck when it comes to the Pixel 9 lineup.

$100 store credit Google Pixel 9 The best place to pre-order the Pixel 9 is direct from Google. You'll get $100 in store credit back, and up to $760 off the price with eligible trade-ins, rising to $800 for a Verizon model. There's also an extra $100 saving for picking a Verizon or AT&T model of the phone. If you prefer, Best Buy is matching the store credit offer, along with up to $750 trade-in. $799 at Google Store $799 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro

If you want the compact form factor of the Pixel 9 but need a little more firepower, the Pro is the phone for you. It includes an upgraded display, an added telephoto camera, and more RAM for smoother performance.

$200 store credit Google Pixel 9 Pro Jump up to the Pixel 9 Pro and Google jumps up its offer, with $200 in store credit from the Google Store and up to $760 in trade-in value. Best Buy has the same, but trade-ins run a little lower, Google has told us that Verizon and AT&T customers will be able to save $100, but those options aren't live on the store just yet — perhaps because the 9 Pro launches a little later than some of the other models. $999 at Google Store $999 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new name, but it fills the same slot as 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, having similar specs with roughly the same footprint. That means you get all the same upgrades as the smaller 9 Pro, but combined with the big screen and extra battery capacity you may be used to from previous Pixel Pros.

$200 store credit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The Pixel 9 Pro XL may be bigger (and a little pricier) than the regular 9 Pro, but its deals are the exact same size. Still, that means up to $200 store credit, $100 discount with the right carrier model, and up to $760 for trade-ins, rising to $800 via Verizon. Not too shabby. $1099 at Google Store $1099 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has had a name change, but this is essentially the Pixel Fold 2. There are upgrades across the board, with revamped cameras, a new look, and a much slimmer body. Best of all, the price hasn't increased from the previous model, coming in at $1799.

$350 store credit Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google's biggest phone gets the biggest discounts, with a whopping $350 store credit available for pre-orders of the 9 Pro Fold from both Google and Best Buy. That's in addition to the standard $760 trade-in cap at the Google Store, and a return of the $100 discount for ordering a Verizon model. $1799 at Google Store $1799 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch 3

The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two different models and two different sizes. So you'll have the option of choosing from the Wi-Fi-only model and one that also has an LTE antenna. And in addition to that, you'll also be able to choose from two different sizes, with Google offering 41mm and 45mm models.

6 months free Fitbit Premium Google Pixel Watch 3 The only sensible place to order a Pixel Watch 3 is the Googel Store. Grab it in either size and you'll get six free months of Fitbit Premium, its advanced fitness subscription. You can also save up to $350 on the price with an eligible trade-in, and if you upgrade to an LTE mobile then you get two years of free Google Fi Wireless data too. $350 at Google Store

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack upgrades across the board, from the new Tensor A1 chip to improved audio, upgraded ANC and (you guessed it!) built-in AI functionality.

$30 store credit Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 You should look at the Google Store or Best Buy for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Either will give you $30 of store credit back when you buy a pair, which is a nice offset for the $229 sticker price. The main perk of Best Buy is you can also get three free months of Google One 100GB, but only if you haven't subscribed before. $229 at Best Buy $229 at Google Store

Google TV Streamer

The Google TV Streamer is the latest streaming device by the brand that delivers 4K streaming with support for all your favorite content. Not only does it operate as a streaming device, but it can also double as a smart home hub thanks to support for Matter and Thread.

Free trials Google TV Streamer Google itself hasn't included any pre-order offers with the new TV Streamer, so you may want to look elsewhere, though don't get your hopes up too much. Amazon will throw in a 90-day free trial of Amazon Music, while Best Buy offers 30 days of fuboTV. Otherwise, it's the same $100 sticker price everywhere. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Google Store

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

This is the latest Nest Learning Thermostat from Google. It can automatically make adjustments to the temperature of a home or office, based on the habits and routines that it learns over time.