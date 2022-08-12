It's rare that every product at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is a winner, especially when this year's products are all iterative upgrades, but you really can't go wrong with either of the Galaxy Watch 5 models or either the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Fold 4. Samsung's pulling out the stops to try and get you fully into its mobile ecosystem, offering unreal trade-in values — particularly for the Z Fold 4 — as well as a stacking series of Samsung.com Instant Credits the more you order.

You get $100 credit if you pre-order one of the phones, $150 if you pre-order a phone and a Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro, and if you throw in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you get $300 instant credit that is then applied to the Watch and Buds to knock hundreds off your total.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get up to $300 off a Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro (and a Silicone Cover with Ring)

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and get up to $300 off a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro (and a Standing Cover with S Pen)

It's worth noting a few things here: you have to add your intended Watch 5 model and Galaxy Buds2 color from the Add-Ons screen after initiating a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4. If you try to add the Galaxy Watch 5 separately to take advantage of Samsung's generous Watch 5 trade-in deal, then the deal gets removed along with any other discounting.

If you have any existing smartwatch in any condition, Samsung will give you $75 trade-in towards a Watch 5 — or $125 trade-in towards a Watch 5 Pro — and the newest 2022 version of the Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Pad. This could end up a better deal than the bundle deal, especially if you have a Galaxy Watch 3 or 4 series, and if you pre-order the phone by itself, you can elect to spend the Samsung credit later as an e-credit code rather than having to spend it right that second.

Whether you pre-order together or apart, the story with both the watches and the Z line of foldables this year is a matter of dozens of tiny refinements adding up into major upgrades, making them two of the best Android phones you can buy today. The Flip 4 looks and feels better than ever with those stunning mirror-finish colors, the Fold 4 is more durable and versatile, while the Galaxy Watch 5 seems to be living up to its extended battery claims as I coast towards the end of day 2 on its first charge.

We also have the Watch 5 Pro, which has an impressively large battery — but a large price tag to match it. If you've been debating which Watch 5 model should go on your wrist, we've laid out exactly how much these two watches share to help your decision. (Spoiler alert: they share almost all of their sensors and performance.) The Galaxy Watch 4 was the best Android smartwatch for the last year, and the Watch 5 is looking to steal that crown and wear it with pride,