Summary Android 16 Beta 1 has a predictive back gesture animation for three-button navigation.

Pressing and holding the back button will show a preview of the previous app or screen.

Google aims to improve the user experience with more refined quality-of-life features in Android 16.

Android 16 Beta 1 has a secret. The three button navigation option comes with a predictive back gesture animation to let users see a preview of the action they are about to perform. It is supported in the system Wallpapers & Style app, as well.

Holding the back button will 'pop' the primary app or screen out a little so you can see the previous app (via Google News on Telegram). It also works with a swipe gesture in Wallpapers & Style. Simply swipe and hold your finger on the right side of the screen and you will see a little fluid animation before it returns to the previous screen.

The three-button forgotten child of navigation

Source: Google News on Telegram

Google has been all about swipe gestures since Android 10 back in 2019. The three button navigation system has received little love in the intervening years. Google did add a predictive back navigation feature in Android 13, but it was limited to only a few devices and apps.

Now it looks as if Google is taking steps to make sure this feature becomes a staple in the Android navigation system. There are many who prefer the traditional three-button navigation over gestures, and this adds increased functionality, and a touch of polish, to their experience. Feedback will play a crucial role in how this gets refined and rolled out, as it is currently in the testing phase.

Android 16 Beta 1 improvements across the board

Android 16 is expected to officially drop in Q2 of this year. The Beta 1 has shown off some decent improvements in the overall Android experience, including:

Improved app adaptability: Android 16 will phase out the ability for apps to restrict screen orientation and resizability on large screens.

Android 16 will phase out the ability for apps to restrict screen orientation and resizability on large screens. Live updates: New notifications for live activities like Uber pickups and food delivery alerts.

New notifications for live activities like Uber pickups and food delivery alerts. APV support: Enhanced support for Advanced Professional Video (APV) formats.

Enhanced support for Advanced Professional Video (APV) formats. Resizable apps: Apps will be resizable for large screens, such as tablets.

Google is hoping to make Android more user-friendly with this update. We've yet to see anything mind-blowing, but the predictive back gesture is just one of the many little quality-of-life enhancements in Android 16 we look forward to.