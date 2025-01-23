Summary Android 16 Beta 1 has a predictive back animation for three-button navigation.

Pressing and holding the back button will show a preview of the previous app or screen. You can slide your finger off of the back button to cancel going back.

This change could help spur apps to adopt the new predictive back animation, as Samsung devices use three-button navigation by default, so developers will have more incentive to add support.

Android 16 Beta 1 has a secret. The three-button navigation option now works with Google's predictive back animation to let users see a preview of the action they are about to perform. As a result, whenever Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 comes around, we might finally see a spike in apps adopting the new animation.

As of the new public beta version of Android 16, holding the back button will 'pop' the primary app or screen out a little so you can see the previous app (via Google News Telegram). If you see this and realize it's not where you wanted to go, you can simply slide your finger off of the button to cancel the back action.

Getting more apps to add support is the next hurdle

Google has been all about swipe gestures since Android 10 back in 2019. The three-button navigation system has received little love in the intervening years.

Meanwhile, to make it more clear where you'll land when swiping to go back using navigation gestures, Google added the predictive back animation feature in Android 13. It was experimental at first, but Google enabled it by default in Android 15. Still, apps need to add support, and to this day, not many have.

Now, it looks as if Google is taking steps to make sure this feature becomes more widely available, including on Samsung's Galaxy devices, which still default to three-button navigation instead of swipe gestures. While the predictive back animation had previously been exclusive to gesture navigation users, Android 16 Beta 1 has changed that, putting more pressure on app developers to add support.

Android 16 Beta 1 also adds predictive back support for the Wallpaper & style app

Speaking of apps needing to add this feature, the Pixel's Wallpaper & style app finally picked up predictive back animation support in Android 16 Beta 1. This joins a growing, but not exhaustive, list of Google's stock apps to support the feature, including the Calculator, Calendar, Clock, and Phone apps, among others.

If you've installed the new Android 16 beta on your Pixel and would like to test the predictive back animation for three-button navigation, you'll have to switch away from gesture navigation temporarily. To do that, head to Settings → Display & touch → Navigation mode and enable the 3-button navigation option.