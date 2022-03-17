The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is looking like a pretty low-key refresh to the Galaxy A52 5G: specs are comparable, cameras are unchanged — the two phones even look virtually identical. The new model is actually cheaper at launch than the previous version was, though, at $450. Right now, Samsung's sweetening the A53 pot even more by offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you pre-order.

The bean-like Galaxy Buds Live have a unique design that means they don't seal as well as most traditional earbuds — and that they let in more ambient sound than Samsung's other offerings, which compromises their ANC to an extent. But depending on your use case, that could be a positive for you. They sound great, though — and hey, any shortcomings are pretty easy to overlook for the low, low price of zero dollars.

a53 free buds live deal

Samsung points out that the free Buds Live are "a $169.99 value," but that's a little misleading — they're available for much less pretty much all the time lately. Still, a good mid-range phone plus a pair of high-end earbuds for all of $450 is a great deal. Hit the link below to grab yours.

Shop Galaxy A53:

Buy at Samsung

