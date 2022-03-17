The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is looking like a pretty low-key refresh to the Galaxy A52 5G: specs are comparable, cameras are unchanged — the two phones even look virtually identical. The new model is actually cheaper at launch than the previous version was, though, at $450. Right now, Samsung's sweetening the A53 pot even more by offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you pre-order.

The bean-like Galaxy Buds Live have a unique design that means they don't seal as well as most traditional earbuds — and that they let in more ambient sound than Samsung's other offerings, which compromises their ANC to an extent. But depending on your use case, that could be a positive for you. They sound great, though — and hey, any shortcomings are pretty easy to overlook for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Samsung points out that the free Buds Live are "a $169.99 value," but that's a little misleading — they're available for much less pretty much all the time lately. Still, a good mid-range phone plus a pair of high-end earbuds for all of $450 is a great deal. Hit the link below to grab yours.

Shop Galaxy A53:

Buy at Samsung

Google fixes contactless payments bug affecting Pixel users

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author