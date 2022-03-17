Alongside its new Galaxy A-series Android phones, Samsung is opening up pre-orders for its Windows-powered Galaxy Book2 laptops and 2-in-1s which it introduced at MWC. The doorbusters period is opening up with a big bang and a ton of free monitors.

Devices Galaxy Book2 360 Galaxy Book2 Pro Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Display 13.3" 1080p OLED 13.3" or 15.6" 1080p AMOLED 13.3" or 15.6" 1080p Super AMOLED Processor Intel 12th-gen Core i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron Intel 12th-gen Core i5, i7 (option for Intel Arc GPU) Intel 12th-gen Core i5, i7 RAM 8 or 16GB LPDDR4x 8, 16, or 32GB LPDDR5 8, 16, or 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB + microSD "Up to 1TB" + microSD 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB + microSD Power 61.1Wh w/ 65W charging 63 or 68Wh w/ 65W charging 63 or 68Wh w/ 65W charging Webcam 1MP (720p) 1080p 1080p Peripherals Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 (A), HDMI, 3.5mm, fingerprint on power, S Pen (separate) Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 (A), 3.5mm, fingerprint on power 15.6": Nano-SIM Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-C, 3.5mm, fingerprint on power, S Pen (included) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 (15.6": 5G) Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 Keyboard Island type 15.6": 3-row numeric 15.6": 3-row numeric Size 304 x 202 x 12.9mm / 1.16kg 304 x 200 x 11.2mm / 0.87kg | 355 x 226 x up to 13.2mm / up to 1.17kg 303 x 202 x 11.5mm / 1.04kg | 355 x 228 x 11.9mm / 1.41kg Colors Silver, Graphite Silver, Graphite Silver, Graphite, Burgundy

Freshening up on the Book2 spec sheets, the Book2 Pro 360 includes the S Pen while the Book2 360 supports the stylus (sold separately). The Book2 Pro features options for cellular connectivity and special 5W amp for its stereo speakers while the Book2 360 extends downrange with processors spanning the 12th-gen Core series to the Celeron lineup, depending on region.

Reservations made through April 1 on Samsung.com will price out like this:

Galaxy Book2 360 starts at $900 or $550 with eligible trade-in

Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $1,050 or $600 with eligible trade-in

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $1,250 or $750 with eligible trade-in

All pre-orders come with a 30% discount off a Samsung Care+ subscription if you choose to partake in it. Getting a Book2 360? You'll get a free 24" Odyssey CRG5 curved monitor with 144Hz refresh rate valued at $260. A Book2 Pro or Pro 360 pre-order will net you a 32" Odyssey G3 with more extreme curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and an MSRP of $330.

You can place your pre-order at the links below.

Pre-order Galaxy Book2

Galaxy Book2 360 Galaxy Book2 Pro Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Six Vanced features we wish YouTube would make available for everyone 'No ads' is a big ask, but YouTube proper could still learn a thing or two from Vanced

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email