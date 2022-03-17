Alongside its new Galaxy A-series Android phones, Samsung is opening up pre-orders for its Windows-powered Galaxy Book2 laptops and 2-in-1s which it introduced at MWC. The doorbusters period is opening up with a big bang and a ton of free monitors.
|Devices
|Galaxy Book2 360
|Galaxy Book2 Pro
|Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
|Display
|13.3" 1080p OLED
|13.3" or 15.6" 1080p AMOLED
|13.3" or 15.6" 1080p Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Intel 12th-gen Core i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron
|Intel 12th-gen Core i5, i7 (option for Intel Arc GPU)
|Intel 12th-gen Core i5, i7
|RAM
|8 or 16GB LPDDR4x
|8, 16, or 32GB LPDDR5
|8, 16, or 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB + microSD
|"Up to 1TB" + microSD
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB + microSD
|Power
|61.1Wh w/ 65W charging
|63 or 68Wh w/ 65W charging
|63 or 68Wh w/ 65W charging
|Webcam
|1MP (720p)
|1080p
|1080p
|Peripherals
|Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 (A), HDMI, 3.5mm, fingerprint on power, S Pen (separate)
|Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 (A), 3.5mm, fingerprint on power 15.6": Nano-SIM
|Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-C, 3.5mm, fingerprint on power, S Pen (included)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 (15.6": 5G)
|Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1
|Keyboard
|Island type
|15.6": 3-row numeric
|15.6": 3-row numeric
|Size
|304 x 202 x 12.9mm / 1.16kg
|304 x 200 x 11.2mm / 0.87kg | 355 x 226 x up to 13.2mm / up to 1.17kg
|303 x 202 x 11.5mm / 1.04kg | 355 x 228 x 11.9mm / 1.41kg
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite
|Silver, Graphite
|Silver, Graphite, Burgundy
Freshening up on the Book2 spec sheets, the Book2 Pro 360 includes the S Pen while the Book2 360 supports the stylus (sold separately). The Book2 Pro features options for cellular connectivity and special 5W amp for its stereo speakers while the Book2 360 extends downrange with processors spanning the 12th-gen Core series to the Celeron lineup, depending on region.
Reservations made through April 1 on Samsung.com will price out like this:
- Galaxy Book2 360 starts at $900 or $550 with eligible trade-in
- Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $1,050 or $600 with eligible trade-in
- Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $1,250 or $750 with eligible trade-in
All pre-orders come with a 30% discount off a Samsung Care+ subscription if you choose to partake in it. Getting a Book2 360? You'll get a free 24" Odyssey CRG5 curved monitor with 144Hz refresh rate valued at $260. A Book2 Pro or Pro 360 pre-order will net you a 32" Odyssey G3 with more extreme curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and an MSRP of $330.
