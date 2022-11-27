Considering the design and user interface of modern-day smartphones, using apps such as the chart-topping TikTok in portrait orientation has become the preferred choice for many users. So, it's hardly surprising that Microsoft has now decided to launch a new version of the mobile PowerPoint app with support for portrait mode... well, vertically-oriented slideshow presentation, to be more precise.

Portrait mode is currently available for the iPhone and iPad for those taking part in Microsoft's Office Insider program. The announcement (via The Verge) didn't say when the ability to create slideshows in portrait mode would be available on Android. The company said the decision to re-orient PowerPoint for phones and tablets stems from the growing trend of "mobile-first content creation."

Understandably, Microsoft is testing the waters here by rolling out portrait mode in a public beta, rather than making it available to everyone right away. Nevertheless, if you're an Office Insider and rely on PowerPoint to help you produce presentations on a regular basis, this inclusion could have some benefits. Microsoft says Insiders need to be on version 2.68 (Build 22112003) or newer to access this functionality.

Users can switch between landscape and portrait orientations by navigating to the Design option from the Home tab followed by Orientation as shown in the iPad and iOS screenshots below. This is certainly handy while creating PowerPoint slides on your smartphone and we're curious to see if Google Slides will follow suit, which has equally capable mobile and tablet apps.

2 Images

Close

We should be clear that if you use PowerPoint, Google Slides, or a similar program on desktop that there should be ways to format your slides to be any aspect ratio you'd like, but if they do exist for your tool, they're generally out of the way to access. Making mobile viewing a priority, we think, can be a good idea if more productivity apps go for it and viewing platforms such as video conference apps can follow suit.

Obviously, the next step for Microsoft would be to find some way to make PowerPoint's fancier template designs adaptable to any screen whether it's in portrait or landscape orientation, but we're still in the baby steps phase. As such, only time will tell if this will be embraced by PowerPoint users, though it's good to see the company taking an active approach to attract more content creators who are already familiar with Instagram Reels and TikTok.

Would you be willing to try out portrait mode on PowerPoint when it's available on Android?