Source: StackSocial Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 $33 $220 Save $187 This software from Microsoft is iconic for helping users complete major tasks from work to projects using Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. For the low price of $33, you can get six basic apps to help you complete your work. $33 at StackSocial (Windows) $33 at StackSocial (Mac)

Microsoft Office is an essential productivity tool that a majority of us need to function when writing, creating important presentations, or balancing a budget. While there are free alternatives to Office, the user experience and convenience of Microsoft can’t be beat. Instead of getting a Microsoft 365 subscription or freemium software, check out this Microsoft Office Home & Business lifetime license for $33 instead. There's options for both Windows and Mac users available at this discounted price.

Why the Microsoft Office 2021 license is worth buying

The major difference between the 365 subscription and this Office 2021 license, is the number of Office programs available to you. With this purchase, you’ll get lifetime access to six programs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Microsoft 365, on the other hand, includes Defender, Editor, OneDrive, and ClipChamp. Keep in mind that these are two different products, but Office 2021 is great for both Windows and Mac users who just want the basics.

While you can only install your license once, it’s a lifetime license, so you won’t have to purchase or install it again unless you get a new computer. However, if you want Microsoft Office 2021 on multiple computers, you’ll have to purchase more than one license.

Besides the classic Microsoft Office 2021 apps, with this purchase you'll receive free customer service for help, and there are new updates included with this version, so you can keep up with the latest security and performance needs for this software. Consider grabbing Office 2021 if you’re interested in saving 85% and getting your most important school and work done with approachable apps.