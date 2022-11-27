While some power stations are clearly better than others, when facing calamity, you don't need the biggest and best one possible if you just want to do something like put together a portable solder station. Luckily, this Black Friday is loaded with deals on power stations for every budget. Whether you're a hobbyist who wants to take your soldering iron or rotary tool on the go, or you want the best portable power station money can buy, we have an option for you.

Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A

With 268Wh of capacity in long-life LFP cells, 600W of AC output, and a 100W PD Type-C port, the EB3A was already one of the best affordable power stations, and Black Friday has brought the price from $349 to and insanely tempting $209. If the two AC outlets, the single Type-C, and 2 Type-A USB ports aren't enough for you, there's also a wireless charging pad built into the top.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max

The Ecoflow River 2 Max is one of the best mid-range power stations on the market, with its 512Wh capacity, 1000W AC output, and long-life LFP battery cells. At the original price of $600, it already sat in the sweet spot of not being too expensive with high enough output to power most appliances. However, a Black Friday coupon decreases the price to just $419. Just be sure to tick the coupon box on Amazon to get 30% off of a power station that launched less than a month ago.

Ecoflow Delta 2

The Ecoflow Delta 2 is one of the best power stations you can easily carry in a single hand. With long-life LFP cells rated for over 3000 charge cycles, an impressive 1800W AC output, over a kilowatt-hour of capacity, and a total of 15 outputs, the Delta 2 pulls no punches. Black Friday doesn't bring a huge discount to the Delta 2; if you were already on the fence at $1000, $900 is the lowest the Delta 2 is likely to be for a while.

Anker 757 Powerhouse

At the original price of $1400, the Anker 757 Powerhouse was far from the cheapest power station on the market. With over 1200Wh of capacity, 1500W of AC output, LFP cells rated for over 3000 recharges, six USB ports, and six AC outlets, it definitely wasn't a bad deal when it launched. While newer power stations have made that price harder to swallow, Black Friday has brought the price all the way down to a tantalizing $980.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro

Jackery has been a class leader in the portable power station space for about a decade, and that's not for no reason. One of the big advantages of the Explorer 1000 Pro is just how fast it can recharge from the sun. With support for up to 800W of solar input, two 100W PC USB-C ports, and three 1000W AC outputs, the Explorer 1000 Pro is one of the best power stations for anyone that goes on long camping trips, or is getting into #VanLife. While the $100 off coupon isn't a massive discount, the $1000 that brings it down to is the best price you're likely to see on it for quite a while, especially with how new it is. Just be sure to check the box to apply the coupon.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro

Jackery is no stranger to high-end power stations, and the Explorer 2000 Pro is the highest-end one it's released so far. With 2200W of AC output, nearly 2200Wh of capacity, and support for a staggeringly high 1200W solar recharge rate, it's probably the most impressive power station that isn't on wheels. With a price tag of $2100, you clearly pay for that quality, but Black Friday brings that all the way down to $1680. That's still a pretty penny, but $420 off is nothing to shake a stick at.

Between rolling blackouts when it hit 115 degrees this summer (46 degrees for the metric crowd) and the flooding I had to deal with not long after, my year would have been dramatically worse if I didn't have a power station on hand. Dour situations aside, power stations can be handy in everyday situations too.

A power station and a solar panel can go a long way on a camping trip for sure, and even an affordable one can help out if you just need to use a corded tool away from an outlet.