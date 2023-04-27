The portable power market has grown significantly in recent years. Companies like Growatt are leading the way with their products, allowing you to enjoy all of your electronic devices no matter where you are.

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 portable power station is the latest addition to the company’s portable power station line-up. Compact, versatile, and easy to use are just some ways to describe this product, but it’s worth taking a deeper look to see what the INFINITY 1300 could do for you.

Plus, you don’t have to wait long for the INFINITY 1300 to go on sale. During a pre-sale period between April 17th, 2023, and April 30th, 2023, you will be able to get your hands on this device with $300 off. This means the usual price of $1,299 will be dropped to $999.

What is Growatt?

Established back in 2011, Growatt is a company with more than 12 years of experience in its field. Specializing in residential solar energy and energy storage solutions, this brand has developed a wealth of expertise, becoming recognized as one of the leaders within this industry. This has made Growatt’s products popular in markets like the US and Europe, highlighting the brand’s commitment to quality.

Growatt’s range of products includes PV inverters, batteries/energy storage, EV chargers, and power management systems. This enables the company to innovate with every element of all of its products.

You can visit the Growatt website to learn more about the portable power stations, 100W and 200W solar panels, and combination solar generator packages on sale, including the Growatt INFINITY 1300.

Why choose Growatt?

It’s no secret that there are a lot of portable power station products on the market. So, why does Growatt stand out?

Alongside packing innovative technology into every product, Growatt works hard to ensure that its devices use high-quality components. This is evident in the batteries used by the company, which can last for 10 years when they are looked after properly.

Let’s take a look at more of the Growatt INFINITY 1300’s features.

Growatt INFINITY 1300: Time saved, but life extended

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is the latest of Growatt’s portable power station products. This compact and light device is great for traveling or uses at home, providing a viable power solution that has the oomph to keep most electronics going.

But why should you be interested in the Growatt INFINITY 1300? There are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this beast of a portable power station.

Long-lasting batteries with incredible life cycles

Packing a 1382Wh capacity battery, you can power your devices for extended periods with the Growatt INFINITY 1300 portable power station. This includes keeping a laptop going for hours or charging your phone to full capacity almost a hundred times. However, the actual usage will depend on the number and types of devices you hook up.

Alongside having a large capacity, the battery cells inside the Growatt INFINITY 1300 also have incredibly long life cycles. You can charge your portable power station more than 3,000 times over 10 years with minimal degradation in its capacity.

Long-lasting LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries are found at the heart of the Growatt INFINITY 1300, offering up to four-times the battery life of traditional NMC batteries. You can find similar quality in Growatt's other power station products, like the Growatt VITA 550.

Fast charging capabilities

No one likes to wait for their batteries to charge for hours when they could be out on an adventure. Despite the large capacity of the Growatt INFINITY 1300, this device can charge in as little as 90 minutes when hooked up to a standard 120V outlet.

Alternatively, solar panels can also charge your Growatt INFINITY 1300. The company offers a range of affordable 100W and 200W panels, and with a strong background in this field, it's a good choice to go with your power station. Thanks to the device’s high-efficiency energy conversion, solar panels can top your INFINITY 1300 up to 100% in as little as 2.5 hours.

Unlike most other portable power stations, the INFINITY 1300 has a wider accepted voltage range, allowing you to use a range of different solar panels from different companies with your Growatt portable power station.

With wall outlet charging, solar charging, and car charging, you have three ways to give your Growatt INFINITY 1300 the power it needs.

Versatile power outlets and output

A portable power station has to be versatile. You need all the right outputs to keep your devices online, and the Growatt INFINITY 1300 packs 14 power outlets in a range of different types. This includes a wireless charging pad for smart devices.

Four 120V AC outlets provide power to regular plug-in electronics, while two USB-C, two USB-A, and two USB-A Fast Charge ports can energize your smartphone and other USB devices. A 13.2V car outlet is also on the device, as well as a DC5521 outlet. The top panel of the Growatt INFINITY 1300 serves as a 15W wireless charger.

A combined maximum of 1800W output is available across all the outlets. This means that the Growatt INFINITY 1300 can power household electronics, power tools, and even large appliances without breaking a sweat.

Uninterruptible power supply feature

Whether you work from home or simply have a lot of devices, unexpected power cuts are frustrating to deal with. With the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) feature, INFINITY 1300 takes over your regular power supply during outages, ensuring that all of your essential gadgets remain powered at all times. This removes all power-outage related headaches from lost files on your desktop to tossing out defrosted food.

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 has a <20ms switchover time, making it perfect for providing restless power in both home and work environments. Its large 1382Wh capacity ensures that your devices will last throughout the majority of blackouts.

Smart app control

Control and monitoring are both crucial when working with a portable power station. The Growatt INFINITY 1300 comes equipped with a standalone screen and control panel which works without any additional devices. To take full advantage of the power station, though, you will want to use the smart app.

The app lets you control your portable power station by turning outlets off and on, along with offering comprehensive monitoring information. You can set notifications to warn you when the power is running low, and even schedule your power station to turn itself off and on. The app works over both WiFi and Bluetooth and is available for both Android and iOS devices for free.

Safe & sound

Safety is important when working with any electronics, especially high-capacity batteries. Growatt works with premium materials and components to ensure that its portable power stations are safe for use in any environment.

An advanced battery monitoring system (BMS) chip lies at the heart of every Growatt INFINITY 1300 LiFePO4 portable power station. This monitors battery temperature, state of charge, voltage, current, overload protection, and over-current protection. Cooling fans are found inside the device, keeping it cool when used in hot environments.

Buying your Growatt INFINITY 1300

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is available through the Growatt website. It’s always worth looking out for sales on the website, as the company works hard to make sure that it is competitive during seasonal festivals. Of course, though, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 will be available with a discount upon launch.

The pre-sale period for the Growatt INFINITY 1300 starts on April 17th, 2023, and ends on April 30th, 2023. It will be available for $999, reduced down from $1,299, with a total saving of $300.

What are you waiting for? Pre-order yours today!

