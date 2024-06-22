For the first time, maybe ever, I did a deep dive into portable Bluetooth keyboards as part of my research for a piece on everyday carry items for Android users. The results were eye-opening. There are some really cool options out there, and it made me wonder why this particular accessory space isn't a lot more popular.

There are probably a number of factors, including the convenience of always-there touchscreen keyboards and the lack of interest in carrying around additional hardware, but it could also be that people just aren't aware these portable keyboards exist, like the Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed that offers compact but comfortable typing. So, let's fix that. Below are several pretty cool keyboards in various sizes and price ranges, that you can use with your Android phone or tablet to get more things done.

1 Rii i4 Mini Bluetooth Keyboard

The ultimate keyboard companion for all of your devices

Rii i4 Mini Bluetooth Keyboard The Rii i4 Mini features support for both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections, meaning it works with a wide range of devices. It also has several input methods, including a D-pad and scroll wheel, so it can be used for everything from remote control to gaming. It's versatile, portable, and affordable, making it perfect for this list. $34 at Amazon

The Rii i4 is the perfect keyboard to start with. I mean, look at this thing. It looks like a vintage 2-way text device, but from the future, if that makes any sense. It has a full QWERTY keyboard, a directional pad, several shortcut buttons, and shoulder trigger buttons.

If that's not enough input control for you, the i4 also has a scroll wheel and a built-in touchpad. The keyboard is compatible with a variety of devices, including smart TVs, and it costs just $34.

The i4's features only get more impressive the further you go down the list. The keyboard not only has a full number row, but it's also backlit, with two levels of brightness to choose from, meaning the keys will light up in the dark for better visibility.

Close

The battery is rechargeable via USB-C, but you can also swap it out via the removable door on the bottom of the device. Conveniently enough, this compartment also stores the included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle for devices that don't support Bluetooth.

Also included with the i4 is a USB charging cable, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a "12-month quality guarantee," which I assume is a warranty. Rii is one of the better-known names in this space, and it seems more than worth gambling on this portable keyboard that comes packed full of features.

2 Targus Ergonomic Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Sleek simplicity for the win

Targus Ergonomic Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $33 $35 Save $2 The Targus Ergonomic Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard features a classic bi-fold design, which makes it both thin and extremely portable. Combine this with its comfortable split-key layout and multi-device connectivity, and you get an excellent choice for simple, reliable wireless typing on the go. $33 at Amazon

This Targus is what I believe most people think of when imagining a portable Bluetooth keyboard, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes you don't want New Coke, you want Coca-Cola Classic, and "classic" is the perfect way to describe this accessory. It has a bi-fold design that collapses down to a very thin and portable size, and it features Bluetooth 5.1 support for reliable and battery-friendly connections.

Source: Targus

While this keyboard doesn't have the built-in touchpad or all the extra buttons, it does have some nice features. You can easily connect to and quickly switch between up to 3 devices, and it comes with something called DefenseGuard Antimicrobial Protection. You see this on a lot of phone cases and screen protectors, and it's supposed to help prevent the growth of microorganisms.

Rounding out the features is an auto-off option, which turns the keyboard off when closed.

For a simple wireless keyboard that's thin enough to fit into a small bag or back pocket (depending on pocket size), the Targus is a great, affordable choice that comes with a limited two-year warranty.

3 ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Featuring a full number pad for on-the-go data entry

ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard The ProtoArc tri-fold keyboard is a full-sized, 105-key device with a number pad and 12 shortcut keys. It also features Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices, a durable hinge design, and a long-lasting battery. If you're a power user on the move, this is the one you go with. $45 at Amazon

If you need to go into full-blown power user mode while traveling, the ProtoArc might be a nice option. It features a tri-fold design instead of the typical bi-fold, and it uses the additional space to tack on a full-numbered keypad. It doesn't have the split or staggered key setup that the Targus has, so for those who would prefer to type on a more normal, flat keyboard, this one would be a better fit.

The ProtoArc is a full-sized keyboard with 105 keys, and it measures about 15-inches across when fully extended. Included in that are 12 shortcut (F) keys, the aforementioned number pad, and three buttons that let you quickly switch between devices.

Close

The 210mAh battery features up to 150 days of standby time, and is rechargeable via USB-C. If you're worried about durability, just know the folding action is made to withstand 100,000 uses, and the aluminum hinges are built to last at least 5 years.

It's not nearly as portable as the Targus or the Rii, but if you're in need of a full-sized keyboard that travels well, it doesn't get much better than the ProtoArc.

4 Rii Mini Bluetooth Keyboard

The little keyboard that could

Rii Mini Bluetooth Keyboard $23 $25 Save $2 The Rii Mini Bluetooth keyboard offers backlit keys and is small enough to fit in your pocket. It's perfect for when you are out and about and tired of typing on your touchscreen, or for connecting to your smart TV so you can quickly enter titles for searching. $23 at Amazon

The Rii Mini is too awesome to not mention here. It's not that it's necessarily the best keyboard you'll ever use, but it has everything you could possibly want in a portable typing companion: great esthetics, tons of features, a slim, pocket-friendly design, and an ultra-affordable price tag.

I believe this layout is what the cool keyboard kids call 'ortholinear,' in that it has equal-sized keys laid out in a uniform grid.

Source: Rii

Whatever you call it, you have to admit this thing looks adorable. It's about an inch wider than a standard credit card but about the same height, and it's less than half an inch thick. This makes it easily the most portable keyboard on this list and the only one you could conceivably carry in your pockets on a daily basis. Rounding out the features, we have backlit keys and charging via USB-C.

Once again, Rii offers a 30–day satisfaction guarantee or your money back, and a 1–year replacement warranty. With all of this in mind, I'm wondering why you haven't bought one of these already.

5 Nuphy Air60 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

A keyboard for keyboard lovers

NuPhy Air60 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard The Nuphy Air60 V2 is a premium mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and customizable switches, and is 60% the size of a normal keyboard. It weighs one pound and measures a foot long, so it's not the most portable model in this group. But if you can get past that, it offers, by far, the best typing experience. $110 at Nuphy

This is easily my favorite keyboard on this list. The design is super sharp, it has full-sized mechanical keys that don't make it hard to travel with, and the price tag is very reasonable considering the premium build quality.

That said, this isn't the most portable unit available, so if things like weight and size are major factors for you, you'll have to look elsewhere. But for those who don't mind some additional heft as long as they get a much better typing experience, the Nuphy Air60 V2 is a fantastic choice.

This is a 60% keyboard, which means it has about 60% of the number of keys as a normal, full-sized keyboard, and everything about it is awesome. From the contrasted keycap colors to the customizable low-profile switches, all the components look and feel high-end.