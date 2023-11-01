Summary Porsche has announced a partnership with Google to integrate Android Automotive into their vehicles, creating a blended ecosystem with Google apps like Maps and Assistant.

Android Automotive is different from Android Auto as it is directly incorporated into the infotainment system, eliminating the need for a phone connection.

Car manufacturers, including BMW, are integrating Android Automotive to provide more options for third-party apps, but some have opted not to include Google Apps in their implementations.

Through Android Automotive, you can leverage a wide array of apps in your car while on the go. It’s this type of integration that makes it convenient to do everything from queuing music to getting directions home. Many automotive manufacturers have already begun to integrate the software into their infotainment systems, and now, Porsche is joining the group.

On October 30, Porsche announced that it had entered a “long-term” partnership with Google to begin integrating Android Automotive into its vehicles. The car manufacturer noted that its Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system will remain in place. It’s calling the new changes a “blended ecosystem” that will incorporate Google apps, such as Maps, Assistant, and others from the Play Store.

Source: Google

Porsche began incorporating Google’s Android Auto platform into its vehicles back in 2022. With Android Auto, you can connect your phone to any compatible vehicle to manage everything from voice calls to audio streaming on your car’s dashboard. Android Automotive, however, is different in that you don’t need your phone — the software is directly incorporated into the infotainment system. In turn, the Android-based OS is used to manage the climate of your car, vehicle information, and more.

Few cars currently have infotainment systems featuring Android Automotive. However, Google has made updates to Android Auto for those who still rely on their phones for app access while driving. At the beginning of 2023, Google revamped the look and feel of Android Auto. It eliminated the need to switch between different pages to access features, such as maps. More shortcuts to music, navigation, and communication also made it safer to use various apps while behind the wheel.

At the beginning of 2023, BMW notably announced that it would be integrating Android Automotive into its cars starting in 2024. This is in part due to the company wanting to allow the use of third-party apps in its vehicles, rather than just apps from the Google Play Store. As car manufacturers look to give their customers more options, it seems that more are shifting away from Google Automotive Services — even as they integrate Android-based software into their infotainment systems. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing for car consumers, but Google might need to strategize to keep vehicle manufacturers interested in their auto offerings in the future.