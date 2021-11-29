It's free-to-use, but to take full advantage of it, you'll need to purchase its Windows counterpart on Steam

There are tons of fun live wallpapers out there for Android, and most phones even come with a few pre-installed. But if you want to go all in on customization, fine-tuning, and tweaking every last bit, you'll be better off with third-party software. One of the most versatile solutions out there comes in the form of the immensely popular Wallpaper Engine, a little community-favorite program you can acquire on Steam for your desktop computer. Following a short internal beta period, Wallpaper Engine has now officially made its way to Android.

The Wallpaper Engine app primarily serves as a mobile companion to the existing Windows program and allows you to import and use creations from your wallpaper collection right on your phone. However, the app is also capable of accessing your phone's internal storage, allowing you to turn saved videos, GIFs, and 2D/3D renders into your phone's animated backdrop without relying on its Windows counterpart. You can even further customize these wallpapers to tune them more to your liking.

Wallpaper Engine additionally lets you set up a playlist, cycling through different animated backgrounds in intervals or based on the time of the day — just be careful when you use this on Android 12. If you're concerned about your battery life, it's possible to pause the live wallpapers whenever you enter your phone's battery saving mode.

Wallpaper Engine entered a short internal beta phase back in September, with the company unsure whether it would be able to launch the app to the Play Store in October or November. It looks like things took a little longer than anticipated, as the launch was almost pushed back into December, but here we are.

You can download Wallpaper Engine on the Play Store right now. It's free to use and doesn't come with ads. Its Windows counterpart is a paid app that offers most of the advanced personalization features, though, but at $3.99, it's basically a no-brainer.

