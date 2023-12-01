Summary Inbox's spiritual successor Shortwave, a service created by former Google employees, now offers four different plans for handling emails, including a new Personal plan for $7 per month.

The Pro plan is for users with custom domains or multiple email accounts and costs $14 per month, providing three years of AI-assisted history search and an AI email writing assistant.

The Business plan, priced at $24 per month, allows for up to 10 email accounts, includes five years of history for AI-assisted search, and offers enhanced support. All prices are valid when paid annually.

It’s been over four years since Google shut down Inbox, its alternative Gmail interface that essentially turned your emails into an intelligently bundled and ordered to-do list. Many companies have since tried to replicate the experience, but the closest so far is likely Shortwave. The service was built by former Google employees who set out to improve the way we handle emails, and it shows. About two years after its launch, the company has now announced big changes to its paid offer. Depending on your needs, it’s good news.

As Shortwave describes in its blog, it now offers four different plans. It retains the free version that limits you to only three months of searchable email history, but splits up its previous $9 a month plan into three more differentiated options. A new Personal plan is available for $7 per month, available for gmail.com and .edu accounts only. It gives you access to full basic search history and offers one year of AI-assisted history search.

Source: Shortwave

A new Pro plan is meant for those who have custom domains or who want to use up to three email accounts with the Shortwave interface. To achieve that, you need to stay signed in with your primary account that you used for billing. At $14 per month, it also offers three years of history for AI-assisted search and an AI email writing assistant that can write for you in your voice, much like the previous $9 plan.

A $24 business plan makes it possible to use up to 10 email accounts, adds five years of history for AI-assisted search, and gives you access to enhanced support.

All of these prices are valid when you pay annually — if you prefer a monthly bill, the personal plan is $8.50, the Pro plan costs $18, and the Business option goes for $30. The company is also gently nudging free users to upgrade with a new non-removable “Sent with Shortwave” footer that will be part of everything they send out using the app. Shortwave explains that adding "this signature helps our business grow, which allows us to continue to provide a generous free plan that is advertising-free and rigorously safeguards your privacy and personal data."

If you’re already a subscriber and happy with the features your existing $9 per month plan gives you, you can stick with it.

The new prices are good news for those who use multiple Gmail accounts, like for work and personal life. Rather than having to pay for two separate subscriptions, they can switch to the Pro plan that includes up to three email addresses. Of course, not everyone sees this much value in what is basically just a different interface on top of Gmail, so it’s good to see that the company keeps the free plan around largely unchanged.