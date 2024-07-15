Summary Android 14 introduced a new Ultra HDR image format with an HDR gain map for better dynamic range.

Third-party camera apps have been slow to adopt Ultra HDR due to limitations in CameraX integration.

CameraX 1.4 from Google will allow developers to easily add Ultra HDR image capture support to their apps.

Google introduced Ultra HDR support with Android 14 and the Pixel 8 series in 2023. This new image format builds on JPEG and has an embedded HDR gain map, enabling compatible devices to display HDR images with better dynamic range. Slowly and steadily, the best Android phones are gaining support for capturing and displaying Ultra HDR pictures. The problem is that third-party camera apps with Ultra HDR support are few and far between, but Google aims to fix this issue soon.

Related Hands-on with Ultra HDR in Android 14: The future of photography Android 14 adds support for Google's new Ultra HDR image format — here's how it will change the way we take and view photos

Despite Ultra HDR's benefits and flagship Android phones supporting the format, third-party cameras and social media apps have not been at the forefront of adopting it. This is because Google has only rolled out Ultra HDR capture support to the Android Camera2 API. It's not integrated into CameraX, a Jetpack support library meant for social media or third-party apps that need quick access to the camera without additional controls.

Compared to CameraX, the Camera2 API is part of the Android OS framework and is meant for apps that want to provide granular camera controls, such as the ability to control the ISO, exposure, lenses, frame rate, and more. Social media apps typically use the CameraX library in Jetpack since it's simpler and provides all the required controls for their basic use.

CameraX 1.4 will add Ultra HDR image capture support

Android guru Mishaal Rahman, in a report for Android Authority, details Google's progress on adding Ultra HDR capture support to the CameraX library. Announced at Google I/O 2024, the company added initial Ultra HDR image capture support with the alpha release of CameraX 1.4.0 in April.

Once this build hits the stable channel, developers can use the new output format APIs in the ImageCapture and ImageCaptureCapabilities classes to capture Ultra HDR images.

The catch is that the device must run Android 14 and should have the output format set to Ultra HDR. If not, apps will continue capturing regular JPEG images without the HDR gain map.

Other upgrades in CameraX 1.4 include stabilization support for preview and captured video, different HDR settings for preview than the captured video, and new camera effects.

Signs of Google working on bringing Ultra HDR image capture support to third-party apps first popped up at the beginning of the year, so this has certainly been a long wait. Once CameraX 1.4 is released, we hope that app developers will quickly add Ultra HDR image capture support to their apps.