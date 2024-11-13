Key Takeaways No more Galaxy S25 flagships will use Exynos chips, according to numerous sources.

European, Austrailian, and other international users are celebrating the end of Exynos era.

The pro-Snapdragon rumors stem partly from Samsung Foundry's supposed poor yields of just 20%.

After years of outfitting Galaxy S series flagships with oft-criticized Exynos chips in certain major markets, repeated leaks from reputable sources indicate every upcoming S25 model will use Snapdragon chips (via @UniverseIce). The increasingly confident prediction comes as rumors of untenable 20% yields at Samsung Foundry indicate Samsung's continued in-house chip manufacturing is somewhat in jeopardy.

No more Exynos in flagship Galaxies

European power users are partying today

The Galaxy S25 family, as leaked by Ice Universe.

Historically, Samsung has equipped some global Galaxy S series releases with its in-house-manufactured Exynos chip, to the dismay of the most demanding users across the pond. Despite frequent criticism for performance, efficiency, and thermal issues, Samsung's decision to use the considerably less expensive Exynos in Europe, Australia, and elsewhere has never led to a price discount.

Now, amid various sources exposing abysmal 20% yields of high-end Exynos chips on Samsung fabrication (blogger yeux1122 via @Jukanlosreve), popular Twitter/X leaker Ice Universe has definitively reiterated that the S25 series will use Snapdragon in all its variants. Rumors like these have cropped up every year, with Exynos chips unable to shake their subpar reputation, but it looks like the change is real this time.

Normally, these kinds of industry leaks are hardly guarantees. With so many insiders commenting from various angles, though, it's tough to see this as anything but a foregone conclusion. This year's crop of rumors has gotten so wild, in fact, that sources even claimed at one point that Galaxy S25s could employ MediaTek chips, to which Android Police's Rajesh Pandey presciently mused, "Samsung should go all-in on Snapdragon."

Only time will tell for sure, but it certainly appears that everyone in the world will soon be able to purchase the best versions of Samsung's flagship phones.