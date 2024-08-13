While we're usually stuck waiting until the early days of fall to get our hands on new Google hardware, Christmas, as they say, came early this year. Earlier today, Google unveiled a metric ton of new gadgets, including a trio of Pixel 9 phones, a brand-new foldable, the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 — and that's on top of new Google TV and Nest hardware first unveiled last week. We have no shortage of hands-ons, impressions, and thoughts on today's announcement, but let's cut to the chase: what are you planning on buying?

If you're just catching up on today's announcements, I'm not even sure where to start. Google has three new phones — the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL — all with a brand-new design and improved specs to help power the company's current AI obsession. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are, effectively, direct successors to last year's lineup, while the Pixel 9 Pro combines the power of Google's usual big-screen flagship with the size of the smaller, cheaper Pixel. It's something plenty of us, myself included, have been asking for for years, and I'm thrilled it's finally happening.

Just as exciting is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which feels like a multi-generational leap compared to the original Pixel Fold. Nearly everything is new here, from the shape and size to the improved displays. It's sporting the same Tensor G4 chip as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, which should represent a huge change compared to the underpowered, overheated experience that Tensor G2 provided. Really, the only thing that has stayed the same between generations is the price — it's still $1,800.

Not interested in a new phone? Google has you covered there too. The Pixel Watch 3 might retain the same processor, but with a larger display and two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — it feels like it's finally hit its stride. Google has done a lot of work behind the scenes to improve how it tracks your fitness, especially if you're a runner. Designing routes and workout routines has never been easier, and if you're after the larger model, you can see even more data on screen than ever before.

Finally, Pixel Buds Pro 2 are here, complete with a new Tensor A1 chip that processes your voice commands faster, improves noise cancelation, and boosts audio quality. Google has worked to build these buds into its overall ecosystem, complete with Find My Device support and Conversation Detection, which automatically pauses your music or podcasts to allow you to hear anyone talking to you.

It's a lot of new products, and you won't need to wait long to get your hands on them. Everything's available for preorder following today's announcement, with the first group of devices shipping on August 22nd. We'll have plenty more to say about everything discussed on stage over the coming weeks, but for now, we want to know what you're planning to buy. Unfolding your wallet to pick up a new smartphone? Running after that new 45mm Pixel Watch 3? Let us know with the poll below, and let us know what you think about all of these announcements in the comments.