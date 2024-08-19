It's Pixel 9 launch week — or, at the very least, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL launch week — which means a couple of things. Not only is there all sorts of new Pixel hardware to get excited about (read our various hands-on impressions if you haven't), but Google's about to see an influx of Gemini Advanced users, largely thanks to the year-long trial that comes with any of the Pro-branded smartphones. It's not the first time we've seen the company hand out these extended free memberships since Gemini's launch six months ago, which has me wondering how many people actually pay for Gemini Advanced.

If you're unfamiliar, Gemini Advanced is Google's attempt to make some sort of profit back from its (expensive, resource-intensive) AI directives. It's available as part of Google One's 2TB plan, which grants you plenty of storage alongside its broader AI toolset. It's also the only way to currently access Gemini 1.5 Pro, the company's most advanced LLM and a direct rival to OpenAI's GPT-4o. Basically, if you want Google's most up-to-date LLM, you have to shell out $20 per month.

Or do you? Since Gemini Advanced hit the web six months ago, Google has given users plenty of options to upgrade to the more premium toolset without having to drop a dime. Every user has access to a free month-long trial, but if you buy a participating Chromebook Plus model or the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold, you can score an entire year's worth of the company's paid plan for absolutely free. Considering it's a necessary evil to use Gemini Live at the moment, it seems like Google might've finally found a carrot enticing enough to drive customers to, at the very least, redeem their respective trial offers.

But I'm curious if that sticks. I'm currently a Gemini Advanced subscriber thanks to these trial offers, but I've already set a reminder to cancel my membership once next August rolls around, and I doubt I'm alone. While tools like Gemini Live or Google's assortment of AI-powered Workspace tricks might win some people over, it's a lot of money per month for something that is simultaneously too powerful for the majority of general consumers while likely not being powerful enough to please the most demanding of users.

So, I'm putting it out to the AP readership. Are you paying for Gemini Advanced? I'm including trial memberships here — after all, you do have to put a credit card down when you sign up, even if you won't be billed for an entire calendar year. Let us know if you're paying out of pocket, through a trial, or if you're only a subscriber because you already signed up for a 2TB (or higher) Google One tier. And hey, no judgment if you aren't an Advanced member — I'm not sure how much you're missing out on anyway.