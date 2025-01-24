You know the drill by now. After months of leaks, rumors, renders, and plenty of speculation, the Galaxy S25 series is official. All three phones are pretty similar to their predecessors, but with some crucial upgrades to keep the lineup rolling into the Galaxy AI era. From the relatively-small 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 to the mega-sized 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra, you have three all-new choices to pick from that hit store shelves in just a couple of short weeks — as well as a fourth coming somewhere down the road.

I don't think I need to spell out what the Galaxy S25 trio is, largely because it's so familiar in practically every way. The S25 and S25+ are both direct successors to last year's Galaxy S24 series, each with relatively minor spec bumps and not much else. Samsung has clearly locked into a design its happy with, and eliminating weight from all three models is a welcome change, even if it's one of the few practical ones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a modified design, adapting the flat frame and rounded corners from its siblings to unify a look between all three phones.

On the inside, the move to 12GB of RAM across all three models is welcome, though it's disappointing not to see such an AI-focused product capped below a full 16GB of memory. AI really is the name of the game here; from Now Brief to a redesigned search menu for settings and a big focus on Gemini, Samsung is diving head-first into as many AI-based applications as it can. Yet, for as loaded on this front as One UI 7 might feel, the biggest shift you'll likely notice is the move to a vertical app drawer (though, to be clear, it's not enabled by default).

If I'm being perfectly frank, these are pretty boring phones on their face, and it'll take a whole lot more time with them to figure out if there's anything secretly impressive or surprising. And that's where the Galaxy S25 Edge comes in, a brand-new smartphone reviving a decade-old lineup from Samsung with an entirely new meaning. This time, "Edge" doesn't mean a curved display. The S25 Edge keeps its standard smartphone layout, but slims the chassis down to something that looks — and is rumored to be — around 6mm or so.

For me, the real difference maker there is bound to be the Edge's weight. As I said, all three phones are lighter this time around, but if the Galaxy S25 Edge can provide a S25+ display size with the mass of the regular 6.2-inch model, I'm all in. We'll need to keep waiting for future details on this one, but current rumors point to a spring release — just a few short months away.

For every other Galaxy fan, the rest of the S25 series is up for pre-order now for $800, $1,000, and $1,300, respectively. You can find plenty of excellent trade-in deals from both Samsung and various carriers this year, guaranteeing most people won't pay anywhere close to full price come the February 7th launch date. So, were you impressed enough by the Galaxy S25 to click that Add to Cart button? Are you waiting for the Edge to launch later this year? Or are you simply not interested in a Galaxy AI-focused smartphone. Either way, let us know in the poll below.