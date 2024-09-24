It might only be September, but it feels like we're just about wrapped up on major smartphone releases for the year. Thanks to an early launch from Google, we're pretty much set on upcoming phones before 2025 rolls around, save for a Galaxy S24 FE launch from Samsung and a planned early OnePlus 13 reveal in China. If there's one theme that has tied practically every smartphone together this year, it's AI. And regardless of whether or not that's convinced some fans to upgrade, we're sure to see an even broader focus on these toolsets next year.

Just going through the list of AI elements included in flagship smartphones can, honestly, feel a little overwhelming. Google's suite is probably the best known. Gemini is the voice assistant du jour, along with its conversational Gemini Live mode. Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Pixel Weather — the list goes on and on. It's honestly a mixed bag of success, but compared to the rest of the industry, it's actually a pretty healthy start.

I'd say Samsung's Galaxy AI isn't quite up to par. There are some very fun features — Sketch to Image gave everyone at AP a hearty laugh earlier this year when Taylor Kerns discovered Pokemon bongs were a thing it could replicate — but most of the toolset struggles to actually integrate well into the lives of most users. Outside of Samsung's translation tools, there just isn't much going on that isn't a party trick.

But at least Samsung has shipped its features. We're still waiting on Moto AI, which the company first detailed while unveiling the new Razr lineup over the summer. I was intrigued by some of the company's use cases, which included voice commands for quickly catching up on notifications or starting recordings with in-line transcription, but it has yet to ship. That's true for Apple Intelligence, too, no matter how many iPhone 16 commercials Bella Ramsey appears in during NFL games.

I'm willing to bet that most people, if they are interacting with AI on their smartphones, are doing so through third-party apps on the Play Store. ChatGPT has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store, while similar tools like Perplexity and Claude by Anthropic have over 5 million and 1 million each. It doesn't matter what smartphone you're using — these are accessible tools, no software update required.

Yet, I also wouldn't be surprised if plenty of people aren't using AI apps on their phone at all. I'm using the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily driver, but since my review went live in August, I've practically stopped using all of Google's new skills, the very things it's advertising the phone with. At the end of the day, most people want a good piece of hardware above parlor tricks, and thankfully, the Pixel 9 series didn't fall short on the fundamentals.

So, are you using AI apps on your phone? Maybe you're sticking with first-party tools like the Pixel-exclusive apps I described, or maybe you're locked to ChatGPT. What constitutes an AI application can be pretty broad these days — doing almost anything in Google Photos technically results in relying on AI for edits, search, and more — so I'll leave it up to you to decide which category you fall in.