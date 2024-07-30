Summary Galaxy Z Flip phones were used as bodycams in Missouri police departments.

Samsung says it provides crucial versatility for officers for things like capturing photos, tracking colleagues, and communicating with people.

The recently-released Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great phone, but it's not a slam dunk choice anymore for foldable and flippable phone enthusiasts.

Flip smartphones have made massive strides in recent years. Even though we feel like Samsung has lost its head start after practically reinvigorating the phone style, there are multitudes of good options out there, like the Motorola Razr+ and basic Razr. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was recently released, and while we think it’s great, it’s no longer the slam dunk foldable choice for consumers anymore. The flip-and-fold technology has many uses, however, and for two Missouri-based police departments, nothing rings truer.

Sometimes, the rare intersection between Android smartphones and police officers gives a new meaning to our site name (Android Police, if you didn’t know). Samsung released information about a two-year-long pilot program it began with the Kimberling City Police and Indian Point Police, both in Missouri, that provided Galaxy Z Flip series phones for its officers to use as body cameras. The program has been seen as a success, and it quickly expanded to the San Benito and Craighead County Sheriff’s departments. The phones provided to the police departments were uniquely made, with special consideration having been given to remapping the volume buttons for officers to start recordings in urgent situations.

All-in-one solution for efficient safety

These Galaxy Z Flip phones weren’t just used as bodycams. The versatility of using a smartphone in active-duty situations means that, following the need for a bodycam in interactions with the public, officers can utilize the phone for taking pictures of crime scenes, tracking colleagues in emergency situations, and, of course, calling, texting, and emailing. Samsung touts its multi-use efficiency as an attractive option for companies across multiple industries.

While using the Galaxy Z Flip series in this manner is certainly cool, we have to wonder if it really is better than having separate devices for a bodycam and cell phone. Police departments already have tools that the public knows little about, like ways to surveil across the country, and the possibility of important conversations and run-ins with civilians not being recorded due to something like an automatic update concerns us. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a few issues already as well, such as notification delays. If you aren’t a police officer in Missouri and want to get your hands on one, however, there are some solid deals out there at Best Buy, Amazon, and more.