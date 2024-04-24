Summary The Polestar Phone is more than just a smartphone — it's an essential part of the Polestar EV experience, integrating seamlessly with the company's vehicles.

With top-notch specs like a Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB of RAM, the phone promises flagship-level performance for its users.

While it bears a strong resemblance to the Meizu 21 Pro, it's not a simple rebadge — the two companies collaborated closely to create a unique device that reflects both brands' expertise in design and production.

In the past few years, many brands from outside the tech world have launched dedicated smartphone or wearable lineups. While such products have a relatively short shelf life, they are mostly launched as accessories for the brand's luxurious items to create a personalized experience for the buyer.

Along the way, we've been hearing rumblings about the Polestar Phone for quite some time now. Last week, the EV maker teased its phone to give us a glimpse of what it has in the pipeline. Now, the Polestar Phone page on the brand's website in China has gone live, giving us a detailed look at the company's latest foray into the smartphone market.

While the phone is currently only available in China at RMB 7,388 ($1,020), Polestar might have plans to expand its availability to other markets in the near future.

The Polestar Phone is a testament to the collaborative spirit between Polestar's global design team and the Xingji Meizu team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This joint effort, driven by a shared vision, is a result of both brands being under the umbrella of the giant Chinese car manufacturer Geely.

The Polestar Phone offers deep integration with the company's vehicles

Contrary to some misconceptions, Meizu did not simply manufacture the Polestar Phone. Instead, the two companies collaborated closely, with Meizu contributing its expertise in smartphone design and production. The result is a phone that shares most of its design elements with the Meizu 21 Pro, but with significant customizations that make it uniquely Polestar.

The Polestar Phone is a powerhouse, boasting a Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 processor, an Adreno 750 graphics processor, and a whopping 16GB of RAM with 1TB of internal storage. This cutting-edge hardware promises a flagship-level performance, enhanced further by the incorporation of an AI engine.

Additionally, the Polestar Phone's 6.79-inch screen has a 2K resolution (3192x1368), offering a crisp and detailed display that brings content to life. The adaptive refresh rate, set at 120Hz by default, ensures smooth scrolling and transitions, enhancing the user's viewing experience. A 5,050mAh battery also keeps the device going in the long run.

At the back of the phone, you'll find a 50MP primary sensor, an ultrawide 13MP sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens. A 32MP selfie camera is also housed in the punch hole. So far, this is the same combination we've already seen in Meizu 21 Pro. For the software part, the Polestar Phone is equipped with a so-called Polestar UI that's aligned with the brand's operating system used in its vehicles. The device is only available in Polestar White color.

The Polestar Phone is not just a smartphone, but an integral part of the Polestar EV experience, starting with the Polestar 4 model. It supports UWB connectivity, enabling a digital car key option for buyers. The Polestar Link feature also facilitates a seamless connection with the company's vehicles. While some of this functionality may not be enabled at launch, it will be activated later through software updates.