Polar has been quite busy over the past year or so releasing the Vantage V3 and Grit X2 Pro smartwatches, and it may have just saved its best watch for last. The Polar Vantage M3 is an excellent smartwatch built for athletes of all shapes, sizes, and abilities. You don’t even have to be an athlete to enjoy the Vantage M3, although you’ll miss out on many fitness-focused benefits.

With the watch market becoming increasingly competitive thanks to some amazing smartwatches, Polar needed a powerful, functional, and well-priced device in its stable. Not only did Polar finally get its pricing structure right with the Vantage M3, but the Finnish company is joining all three of its top-tier watches into a single software platform, meaning that the Vantage M3 gets the same feature set as its more expensive siblings.

Price, availability, and specs

Polar released the Vantage M3 at the end of October 2024 with a $400 price tag. At the time of writing, the device is only available directly from Polar in two colorways: Greige Sand and Night Black.

Specifications Case size 44mm Case Material Stainless steel bezel, plastic body Display 1.28", AMOLED Display resolution 416 x 416 CPU 275MHz RAM 37MB Storage 32GB Battery 310mAh Dimensions 44 x 44 x 12mm Weight 53g with strap, 35g without strap Strap size 22mm Colors Greige Sand, Night Black Price $400 ATM Rating 50m Health metrics measured Elixir, OHR, SpO2, ECG, Skin Temp Always on display Yes Expand

What's good about the Polar Vantage M3?

Perfect size, light, and well-designed

Close

The Vantage M3 has a lot to like, but I’ll start with one of the biggest upgrades over the previous generation M2: the display. The M3 has a beautiful-looking 1.28-inch AMOLED display. Thanks to its 416 x 416 resolution, colors pop and text is sharp. With up to 1500 nits of brightness, I never struggled to see it outside.

The 1.28-inch display, while not as large as its pricier siblings, helps keep the size and weight of the Vantage M3 to a minimum. At 12mm thin, 44mm in diameter, and weighing only 53g with the wrist straps, the M3 is very light and fits perfectly on my wrist.

I was also quite fond of the M3's overall design. The stainless-steel bezel has small studs that look nice and allow for a tactile feel when your finger reaches the edge of the display. This watch has character, more so than something like the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Polar also gives you plenty of ways to interact with the watch interface. In addition to the touchscreen, there are five buttons on the side, two on the left and three on the right. These buttons guarantee that you can navigate the watch regardless of whether you're wearing gloves or the display is wet.

Everything that you can do on the touchscreen can be done using the side buttons. You can even disable the touchscreen by long pressing the top button on the left side, avoiding accidental activation for moments when buttons just work better.

Battery life was excellent during my testing. Polar claims that the Vantage M3 can hit 7 days in smartwatch mode and record up to 30 hours of continuous training using the dual-frequency GPS. During my testing, I was getting anywhere from five to six days of battery life with a good mix of daily GPS-enabled exercise and smartwatch mode.

Health-focused goodness

While the fit and finish of the M3 are important, the main draw is the wide assortment of health-tracking features and capabilities. The Vantage M3 has Polar’s fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a skin temperature sensor, an ECG sensor, a barometer, a magnetometer compass, and an accelerometer.

There are over 150 sports profiles, but as a runner myself, I was quite pleased with the Vantage M3's suite of abilities during my testing. You even get Hill Splitter, which automatically detects uphill and downhill sections, giving you insight into how quickly you were able to run the hill.

There’s Training Load Pro which indicates when I should rest or when I’m ready to tackle my next workout, helping keep me injury-free. There's also exercise suggestions based on your recent training activities. These suggestions fall into strength, cardio, and supportive exercise categories.

During my testing, the Vantage M3 did a good job of tracking my heart rate. I’ll add the caveat that I don’t own a chest-based heart rate monitor like the Polar H10, but it was always in the realm of my averages and was accurate enough for me.

