Summary Following Garmin's subscription-based plan lead, Polar has announced an optional paid "Fitness Program" for its Polar Flow app, offering adaptive, science-backed training plans for roughly $11/month.

The new program personalizes workouts based on heart rate, fitness level, recovery, and lifestyle, adapting daily and long-term; it's compatible with Polar's current watch lineup.

Polar emphasizes that the core Polar Flow app remains free, and the subscription is an optional add-on with a 14-day free trial currently available for Android users in select European countries and the UK, with iOS and US availability pending.

Just days after Garmin faced severe backlash from its users over its new Connect+ paid tier, another premium fitness watch brand is hopping on the subscription-based model.

Finland-based rugged watchmaker, Polar, just announced that its free-to-use Polar Flow app will now offer a completely opt-in paid Fitness Program, which it describes as a "new way to stay active with adaptive, science-backed training plans."