A fitness-focused wearable is only as good as the consistency of its sensors, the ease of use of the fitness data it captures, and the actionable information it provides based on those two features. In that regard, the Polar Ignite 3 is a powerful tool for helping you live your healthiest life. At its price point and with its feature set, I think it’s tailor-made for a very specific user, but two years into its life cycle, there may be better options for some shoppers.

Polar Ignite 3 5 / 10 $289 $340 Save $51 The Polar Ignite 3 is a great fitness and wellness tracker with a great feature set and robust companion app. It has everything you need but may be missing some things you want, especially for what you're paying for it. Pros Polar Flow app and web portal are excellent

Easily understood analytics

Aesthetically pleasing hardware

Intuitive watch interface

Battery life Cons Price

No onboard music support

Some lag in the watch software $340 at Amazon $289 at Polar

Price, availability, and specs

Launched in November 2022, the Polar Ignite 3 is available from Polar.com and Amazon for $340. It goes on sale regularly, with the lowest recent sale price being $250 in January 2024. The Polar Ignite 1 was first released in June 2019, followed by the Ignite 2 in April 2021, so I have to wonder if we’ll see a Polar Ignite 4 this year.

Specifications Display 1.28 inch Gorilla Glass AMOLED Display resolution 416 X 416 pixels Battery Life 5 days, 30 hours in training mode, up to 100 hours in power save mode Health sensors Heart rate, temperature, accelerometer Dimensions 43mm x 43mm x 9.5mm Colors Brown Copper, Night Black, Greige Sand Price $340, $380 (Titanium) GPS Dual-frequency standalone Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS Battery 215mAh Water Resistance WR30 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Expand

What I like about the Polar Ignite 3

Ignite your fitness journey’s intensity

I have a Polar H10 chest strap and use it to validate the quality of the heart rate sensors in many of the smartwatches and fitness trackers I review. Its strengths are rock-solid reliability, great battery life, and accuracy. The Polar Ignite 3 fitness and wellness watch is no different; I’ll give it that upfront. But there’s a reason why it isn’t called a “smartwatch,” and we’ll get into that in the next section.

The Polar Ignite 3 gets a lot of things right! It looks great, and I even like the buckle and tuck band that it comes with. Generally, I'm not too fond of any band that requires a tuck, but this one is comfortable enough to wear until I can buy a more breathable replacement. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, and even a monochrome workout stats screen pops up during training sessions, giving the watch enhanced readability outdoors in cloudless sunlight.

The screen is Gorilla Glass, the bezel is stainless steel, and though the case is plastic, the watch doesn’t feel cheap. It does feel quite light and is comfortable to wear to bed.

The design of the watch's underside is thoughtful. While almost all fitness watches and bands’ sensor arrays create a bump on the bottom, the Ignite 3’s array isn’t noticeable and has yet to leave a mark on my arm when worn snugly against my wrist during training.

In my testing, the heart rate monitor on the Ignite 3 has been reliable. It even keeps up with sudden changes in heart rate during interval runs, something that some watches and bands struggle with. That reliability is important because it feeds excellent information about your workout metrics, recovery, sleep tracking, and FitSpark recommendations based on an aggregate of all that data. You can look at that data directly on the watch, dig deeper in the Polar Flow app (shown in the grid below), or go down the rabbit hole by viewing a much deeper dive on the Polar Flow web portal.

Close

The centerpiece of Polar Ignite 3 is the SleepWise feature. Based on your sleep amount, quality, timing, and circadian rhythm, SleepWise provides you with a forecast of your alertness levels hourly for the day after waking. Translation: It tells you when you’ll be the most alert, energized, and ready to get a good workout, and this forecast was fairly accurate.

There are so many metrics the watch and the Polar Flow app provide that we could do a much longer deep dive piece on that alone, but the other features I found very useful were the Cardio Load and NIghtly Recharge analytics.

Training Load Pro, as it sounds, provides graphs showing how much of a strain a cardio or weight training session had on your body. You get two metrics for this and graphed data: Cardio load and Perceived Load. You measure and quantify the latter in the Flow mobile app using the time-tested RPE or Rate of Perceived Exertion subjective metric. Training Load Pro is really what you need to understand your progress over time and continue to make the necessary adjustments to future training sessions to keep making progress on your fitness journey.