Pokémon TCG Pocket's first major expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, is here and it's fantastic.

Much more than just extra cards for the popular digital card game., the expansion establishes Pokémon TCG Pocket as a game I'll be returning to as long as the developers keep up the pace of new releases. However, the long-awaited trading feature has made me skeptical that the developers won't ruin the game with microtransactions. Nevertheless, here's why I think Space-Time Smackdown shows that Pokémon TCG Pocket is one of the best games on Android right now.

Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to balance casual and competitive play

Space-Time Smackdown has something for everyone

Close

Pokémon TCG Pocket reminds me of why Pokémon Go was a phenomenal success. Whether you wanted to wind down in the evenings by steadily adding a few new Pokémon to your roster, or make your name known by conquering all the local gyms, there was something to appeal to casual and competitive players.

Pokémon TCG Pocket captures the same energy. While I've been enjoying the PvP events, I have friends who are content to open their daily packs and nothing more. This is the area that I thought would become stale after a long period, but the latest expansion keeps things fresh.

Space-Time Smackdown shows that there will always be something to appeal to all kinds of players. I'm personally excited to build a powerful Steel-type deck at last, but with 207 new cards, casual collectors will have many more weeks of fun opening card packs to look forward to. With each expansion, we look forward to meta-changing cards and brand-new releases.

Regular missions and events are fun for everyone

With the notable exception of SP events

Close

At any given time, there's an event or two happening in Pokémon TCG Pocket. From Wonder Pick events where a themed selection of rare Pokémon appear, to battles where you earn badges and in-game items for winning PvP and PvE events, it's worth returning to the game every week and spending time beyond opening regular packs.

Competitive battles satisfy the eternal desire to prove myself against strangers on the internet, while PvE events let me experiment with fun and novel decks. No matter what mood I'm in, I can have fun with Pokémon TCG Pocket.

The limited-time events and missions aren't without their flaws though. Wonder Pick events, which can snag you limited-time exclusives, force you to rely on luck. If you miss out on the card you want, tough. There's no way to guarantee you'll snag the card. Events where you must win up to five battles in a row are equally frustrating as the pared-down battle system makes it impossible to win reliably. While you can increase your chances with one of the best Pokemon TCG decks, a single instance of bad luck can ruin your winning streak.

Space-Time Smackdown introduces new card collection goals, and there are plenty of new covers and backdrops for collectors. However, I'd like to see more rewards for collectors as the tokens you earn aren't worth much.

The long-awaited trading feature has spoiled Pokémon TCG Pocket

You might as well not bother with it

Close

As free-to-play games go, Pokémon TCG Pocket's monetization is fairly reasonable. You can subscribe for $9.99 to unlock extra customization options and an extra pack a day. You can also buy in-game currency to decrease the time until your next pack opening. None of this is crucial to enjoying the game, but the new trading feature seems designed to trap people in that loop.

The trading feature in Pokémon TCG Pocket was not available on launch. Instead, it arrived on January 29, a day before Space-Time Smackdown launched. It has a frustrating amount of limitations. You can't trade two-star or rarer cards, promo cards, and cards in Space-Time Smackdown. Additionally, you have to consume a new in-game item, Trade Tokens, to trade three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity cards.

You can only get Trade Tokens from destroying existing cards, but there's little point. For example, to get the 500 Trade Tokens needed to trade a one-star card, you must destroy five of your one-star cards.

The intention is clearly to keep people spending money to collect super-rare cards by chance. If we could trade these cards for free, Pokémon TCG Pocket's revenue would drop drastically. Nevertheless, it's frustrating that a key part of the game's name is worth ignoring completely.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has the potential to capture the same excitement as Pokémon Go

It's still a ridiculously addicting experience

Close

Pokémon TCG Pocket is a huge success. It has generated global gross revenue of over $390 million in the three months since its global release (via Sensor Tower). The same company estimated that Pokémon Go surpassed $1 billion seven months after its release. It's unclear if Pokémon TCG Pocket will hit the $1 billion milestone earlier, but it's going to be close.

Of course, revenue does not correlate to quality, but reviews of Pokémon TCG Pocket are broadly positive (except those concerning the trading feature). It sits at a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store, and a 4.8-star rating on the App Store.

I can completely understand its success. As I discussed in my review, Pokémon TCG Pocket is my dream card game reality, and the Space-Time Smackdown launch shows it will remain my most-played Android game for a long time.

Related Pokémon TCG Pocket is my dream card game made reality Tap into the feeling of opening card packs for free

Space-Time Smackdown shows that Pokémon TCG Pocket promises fun for years

A live-service game lives and dies on updates, and Space-Time Smackdown shows that Pokémon TCG Pocket could have a bright future. Unfortunately, the awful implementation of trading prevents Pokémon TCG Pocket from taking its spot as my favorite card game on Android.