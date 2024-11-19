There is no doubt that Pokémon TCG Pocket is proving to be incredibly popular. Not only are we big fans, but in less than a month since its release, the game has already racked up ten million installs on the Play Store alone. Of course, Pokémon is quite literally the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, so none of this is surprising, but what you may find surprising is that the game has already generated $120.8 million since its launch (per PocketGamer's report derived from AppMagic's estimates). That's a huge chunk of change for a trading card game to earn in less than a month, showcasing exactly what kind of powerhouse Pokémon TCG Pocket is proving to be.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has successfully captured the fun of opening card packs

If you have yet to check out Pokémon TCG Pocket, the above trailer should catch you up. It's a spinoff from the core card collection game, centered around the fun of opening card packs. And if you've ever collected cards for a card game, you should already know how addictive it can be chasing the feeling of scoring a hard-to-get card. What's nice is that you get free card packs every day, so don't have to splurge to continue chasing the feeling you get from opening packs. Of course, the game is monetized, which means you can purchase more card packs, which is why the game is making so much money. Everyone loves buying packs to open.

In fact, players spent $8.2m across iOS and Android in a single day, the 15th of this month, which was a record day for the game, as well as the day the title broke 100 million in earnings. Less than a week later, the game has raked in $120.8 million in total, and will surely earn plenty more in the coming year.

So it would appear that Pokémon TCG Pocket is a success, with millions playing and spending, and it's unlikley the ride will be over anytime soon, this game has some longevity for sure when it's pulling in so much cash.