Last month we learned that the Pokémon Go developer, Niantic, was on the verge of selling its gaming catalog to Scopley, a Saudi-owned entertainment company headquartered in California with a penchant for publishing some of the greediest games on the Play Store. Understandably, the potential sale had fans worried, and today both Niantic and Scoppley have confirmed the acquisition of Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom, along with their respective teams.

But that's not all, along with the sale, Niantic is spinning off its geospatial AI business into a new company called Niantic Spatial funded by Niantic and an investment from Scopley. Niantic Spatial will maintain Ingress and Peridot, the two remaining games in Niantic's roster as examples of its geospatial platform.

A flurry of press releases from both Niantic and Scopley have launched today confirming that the two companies have reached a deal. Niantic is selling Pokémon Go, along with Monster Hunter Now, Pikmin Bloom, and their teams, for $3.5 billion, with an extra $350 million in the mix, a total of $3.85 billion. Of course, to put this in perspective, Savvy Games Group paid $4.9 billion for Scopley in 2023. Clearly, the Saudi multinational video game investment, development, publishing, and Esports company is continuing its plans to expand into gaming with Scopley's acquisition of Niantic's games.

Niantic is keeping a few titles

While Pokémon Go may be Niantic's most popular game, people often forget the company released its own branded title, Peridot, which the company will retain, along with its first title, Ingress. These will serve as examples of Niantic's geospatial platform, but under a new name, Niantic Spatial, a new company spinoff that will maintain Niantic's last two games while primarily focusing on scaling geospatial AI rapidly, striking while the AI iron is hot (quite a bold move should the AI bubble burst).

Ultimately, it looks like Niantic's new focus is spatial AI, with a fresh company funded with $250 million of capital, as well as $200 million from Niantic, and a $50 million investment from Scopely. Niantic has also noted all original investors will be shareholders of the new company Niantic Spatial.

Will Scopley ruin Pokémon Go?

Well what do you know, Monopoly Go contains $200 IAPs for all ages

Of course, the biggest worry when it comes to major acquisitions like this is whether or not the products will suffer. Only time will tell, though it is promising that each game's team was included with the purchase, so at least for the immediate future things should remain unchanged. But, with new leadership eventually comes new direction, so there is no telling how things will go down the road. What we do know is that Scopley runs some of the greediest games on the Play Store, which is also why they are top earners, filled with in-app purchases that can range up to $200 a piece. So the worry is that Pokémon Go could eventually receive the Monopoly Go treatment (a Scopley title with $200 IAPs).

One also has to wonder where Nintendo, Gamefreak, or The Pokémon Company fit into things, as they own the Pokémon brand. Will they be okay with Scopley cashing in with Pokémon Go, or are there protections already built into running any game that brandishes the brand? Neither Scopley nor Niantic have mentioned either company, so it's anyone's guess for now, but perhaps Pokémon Go will see a more balanced approach to monetization compared to other Scopley titles. It's unlikely when Scopley keeps trotting out Monopoly Go as a sign of success instead of a sign of excessive greed.