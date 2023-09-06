There's no end in sight for the mobile juggernaut that is Pokémon GO. The unstoppable phenomenon has resulted in collaborations with companies as quotidian as McDonald's to high-end fashion brands like Gucci and Longchamp. But one collaboration that is often overlooked is Pokémon GO's on-again-off-again relationship with Amazon Prime Gaming.

Currently, Amazon is offering codes for free in-game items for Pokémon GO via its Prime Gaming platform. That means that if you're a member of Amazon Prime (or you know someone who is), you can get some goodies for your Pokémon GO account. And before you go out, don't forget to get yourself a nice power bank.

How to claim your Pokémon GO reward from Prime Gaming

Getting your code for free Pokémon GO content from Prime Gaming takes a little bit of leg work on your part but it isn’t very complicated.

Start by heading over to the Prime Gaming Pokémon GO page. Find the currently available offer and click Claim. Select Get in-game content. Copy the code given to you by Prime Gaming. Next, head over to Niantic’s Offer Redemption page and sign into your Pokémon GO account. Input your offer code and click Submit. Hopefully you should see a screen confirming you successfully entered the offer code at this point. You should also receive a notification from the game. Finally, open up Pokémon GO. You should receive a notice that you’ve redeemed an online offer. Tap OK to get your bundle. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, if you are playing Pokémon GO on your Android, you can enter your offer code directly into the game.

Once you have your code from Prime Gaming, open up Pokémon GO and press the Poké Ball icon to access the game menu. Tap the Shop menu icon in the middle of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu and input your offer code in the Promos section. 2 Images Close Tap Redeem to get your bundle.

What’s the current Pokémon GO Prime Gaming reward

From now until September 15th there are two items available in the Prime Gaming bundle.

1 × Premium Battle Pass The Premium Battle Pass will come in handy with the new “Ready to Raid'' button in multiplayer Raid Battles. Going forward you won’t have to wait for the full countdown if you're raiding with at least one other player. Unfortunately, this new perk isn’t available to solo players, so if you want to one-man a raid, you’ll still have to wait in the lobby for the full 120 seconds.

1 × Silver Pinap Berry One Silver Pinap Berry isn’t anything to get excited over but it’s definitely nice to have in your Pokémon-catching arsenal. Since it improves your odds of catching a Pokémon and more than doubles the amount of candy you receive for a catch, save your Silver Pinaps for Pokémon from which you need candy.

Go out there and catch ‘em all

These Prime Gaming Pokémon GO bundles don't last forever, so make sure you take advantage of it while it's available. Now, this bundle isn't one to write home about, but neither was the one for June (two Golden Razz Berries and two Mysterious Components). The July bundle, however, was quite significant, so Niantic and Amazon could be offering better bundles every other month. The current bundle will be around until September 15th, so we'll have to wait until then at the earliest to see if there's a pattern. If you're just getting started in Pokémon GO, check out our beginner's guide to make sure you have all the knowledge you need to be the very best.