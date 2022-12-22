Samsung made quite a few of our favorite Android phones in 2022, and like any big company with a whole range of popular gadgets, it's more than ready with a host of accessories to pair with them, like cases, watchbands, and lanyard straps. Samsung’s got both its own designs, and products made under license by popular artists, but today we're going pure pop-culture with some new Pokémon and Star Wars-themed official Samsung accessories.

The new Pokémon themed accessories include options for phones and wearables alike. We've got a snap-on back cover with a ring designed for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — it's a nice white silicone case with red Poké Balls and doodles of Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and other cute characters from the anime. There's also a Pokémon watch strap for the Galaxy Watch 5 — it mimics the coloration of a Poké Ball with one half red, another white, and a black buckle between them. To complete the ensemble, you can pick up the Poké Ball-shaped cover for the Galaxy Buds Pro's charging case. It adds some bulk, but also works with the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds 2.

3 Images

Close

Samsung is going to sell the Flip4 case for $50, while the watch strap and Poké Ball cost $40 each. Sales open in the US this coming Monday, December 26. If you don't feel like waiting even that long, Samsung's also got some new Star Wars themed accessories. Options include a $40 ring case for the Z Flip4, a $20 strap for the same foldable, a cool $50 case and strap combo for the Galaxy Watch 4, and a puck-style Galaxy Buds case also priced at $50. If you're a Samsung mega-fan and already own all that hardware, you can always grab a bundle including all these Star Wars accessories for $150.

6 Images

Close

The Star Wars accessories are already on sale in the US right now, and the Pokémon ones will be up for grabs next week. You should snag them while stocks last, but we'd totally understand if you’d rather save up some cash for the Galaxy S23 series, expected to arrive in early 2023.