Palworld is a Pokémon-like creature collection game that has gained notable popularity across consoles and PC, and it hasn't even left early access. Of course, the very litigious Nintendo has also noticed the game's popularity, and instead of bringing Pokémon games to PC and competing consoles, it has busied itself, filing fresh patents in order to sue Palworld out of existence. Despite this lawsuit, Palworld is getting on with business, and today, we learn the developer Pocketpair has entered an agreement with Krafton and its subsidiary PUBG Studios to create a mobile version of Palworld. That's right, Palworld is coming to smartphones courtesy of the developers behind PUBG Mobile.

Pocketpair officially announces the mobile version of Palworld

With the help of Krafton's PUBG Studios

Source: Pocketpair

Details so far are light, with today's announcement taking place on Krafton's South Korean website. Using Google Translate, it's clear that PUBG Studios will handle development, but that's about all the announcement reveals. When we can expect the game to launch, how it will be monetized, and which mobile platforms will receive the game are all still up in the air.

Plus, with Nintendo's lawsuit, there is a chance the game will be stopped in its tracks should Nintendo win, which could affect whether or not we will ever see a mobile version in the first place. The good news is that many large companies appear to be invested in Palworld's success, from Microsoft paying for limited exclusivity to this new deal with Krafton to create a mobile release. There are vested interests in the game's success, which may very well help to put up a fight against Nintendo. Plus, even if Pocketpair is found guilty of violating Nintendo's patents it doesn't mean the game will automatically disappear, but it will likely have to change some of its core mechanics.

Will Nintendo rain on Palworld's parade?

We'll have to wait and see

So even though Palworld has a fight on its hands with Nintendo suing over patented game mechanics, today's announcement that the popular indie monster collection game is coming to mobile shows Pocketpair has every intention to continue development of the game, now with the help of Krafton for a mobile-specific release that could ideally be one of Android's best Pokémon clones if all goes well.