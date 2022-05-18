Diehard Pokémon fans should be familiar with Pokémon Home, the online service that lets players transfer their Pokémon between titles (including Pokémon Go) — or just hoard them in the cloud. According to the Home app's Play Store listing, the service now supports transfers to and from the latest Switch games, so you can finally stash your Sinnoh and Hisui collections.

The latest update to the service brings compatibility with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus; you're now able to transfer Pokémon from those games into Home using the Pokémon Home app on your Switch. The Android app lets you manage your collection and trade stored Pokémon with other Home users.

Most Pokémon games don't support the Switch's cloud save backup feature, so Home is the only way to store your data online. There's a limited free tier, but the full service costs $3 a month or $16 a year. Legends: Arceus has been available since January; the Diamond and Pearl remakes were released in November. Given how time intensive these games can be, that's an awfully long time to go without any way to protect your save data.

If you've caught any particularly cool critters in the months the latest games have been unsupported, now's your chance to store them safely in the cloud. You can grab the latest version of the Pokémon Home app on the Play Store.

Android 12-based LineageOS 19 builds arrive for Galaxy S10 series, Essential PH-1, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Taylor Kerns (1171 Articles Published) Taylor was a phone nerd long before joining Android Police in 2018. He currently carries a Pixel 6 Pro, which he uses mostly to take pictures of his dogs. More From Taylor Kerns