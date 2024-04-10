Summary No harsh mellows on Community Day - celebrate with shiny Bellsprout.

April 20th will feature 3x Stardust & 2x Candy and Community Day.

Victreebel with Magical Leaf is good for PVP battles, especially if evolved from a Shadow Weepinbell.

Whoever's been in charge of events at Niantic for the past two years has been leaning heavily toward the late-April holiday adored by hippies and tie-dyed college students worldwide. Beginning on April 20, 2022, Pokémon GO launched Sustainability Week, featuring the release of shiny Cherubi, the 420th Pokémon.Last year, April 20 marked the launch of the Grass and Gratitude event, culminating in an encounter with the grass-type Pokémon Shaymin. This year, April 20 will be a Community Day featuring the first-gen, grass-type Pokémon Bellsprout, which can be evolved into a Victreebel that knows the fast attack Magical Leaf. So make sure to pack your favorite power bank to keep your phone and totally legal vaporizer charged.

No harsh mellows on Community Day

Not when we are celebrating with Magical Leaf

The news dropped yesterday on the official Pokémon GO website, along with all the details. Aside from the massive meme potential baked into the upcoming Community Day, things are pretty par for the course as far as special in-game content goes. The big draw for most players will be the heightened numbers of shiny Bellsprout, which have been available for a few years, but for most people, this will be their first chance to grab three for each evolution.This month will feature 3× Stardust and 2× Candy for catching Pokémon, which will help if you're trying to level something up, and trainers over Level 31 will get 2× chance for Candy XL.

The usual bonuses will also be in play, such as three-hour Lure Modules and Incense, five Bellsprout snapshot encounters, one additional Special Trade, and 50% reduction in the Stardust cost of Trades. On top of that, if you have some money to spend, there will be Community Day–themed purchases in the shop.

For $1 you can get the Special Research Story (no details on that yet). For $5 you can get the Ultra Community Day Box from the Web Store featuring 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 1 Special Research Story ticket. There will also be two special bundles in the shop for either 1,350 or 480 PokéCoins.

So, how is Victreebel with Magical Leaf? According the the PVP wonks on Reddit, pretty good. Magical Leaf has good synergy with Victreebel's charged moves and if you have a Shadow Weepinbell to evolve, you'll have an even stronger PVP beast. Community Day will run between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on April 20. If you're just getting into the game, check out our guide for beginners.