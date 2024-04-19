Summary Pokémon Go celebrates 10 years with new avatar customization options, but fans are not pleased with the latest visuals.

Trainers can now adjust details like eye color, skin tone, and more, but feedback online shows dissatisfaction with the current character models.

The game developer is aware of the negative feedback.

It's kind of hard to believe, but we're coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Pokémon Go, and it probably comes as no surprise that the game is still going strong, being one of the best Android games that you can download, with a growing community and a number of changes over the years that have made the game better than it has ever been. There are a lot of elements about the game to love, but one of the most vital is the ability to create and customize a trainer.

There's nothing like seeing yourself in a videogame and, quite often, that visual piece has a huge impact on players. For years, players have been asking for more trainer customization in Pokémon Go, and now that it's here, not many are pleased with the latest visuals, as they are causing quite a stir judging by the feedback online, and things are not looking good at all.

What's changed, and why are people unhappy?

The news was announced through the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account, with details on the main website explaining the changes that are being implemented. The game will now have customization options that will allow users to carefully adjust details like eye color, skin tone, body weight, hairstyles, and more. The game takes things even further with focus points like shoulders, chest, hips, and muscles.

It sounds like a recipe for success, but it appears that most folks online that are chiming in about the customization option are not happy. You can see one example of this in the post from X above, with the user quickly sharing an image of the results of the character before and after the latest update. While previous characters looked more shapely, current iterations look more basic with less definition for both male and female character models.

One bit of silver lining in all of this is that the game developer is aware of the feedback and is looking into it (via Dot Esports). Of course, this doesn't mean that changes are coming, so take this information how you will. This is just the first part of the game's update process, as there will be more features rolling out over the next few weeks. Some of the updates will look to improve the visuals of the gaming world, so there's no telling how those changes will be received.

Are you a Pokémon Go player? And if so, how do you like the new visuals? Let us know in the comments below.