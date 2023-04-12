Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store are the two biggest mobile app stores around, and a major source of revenue for both companies. Anyone releasing a commercial app must pay Google and Apple a commission not just for each sale, but any IAPs and subscriptions, too. Unsurprisingly, both companies have aggressively protected that revenue source, as Fortnite creator Epic Games learned when it tried to circumvent Apple and Google's rules. Now Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, is taking a page out of Epic's book, rolling out its own store to bypass Apple and Google's cut of any purchases.

Niantic has started emailing users to notify them of its new Pokémon Go Web Store, as shared by /u/Jessekjz on Reddit (via Eurogamer). We can see on its landing page that it offers a number of PokéCoins bundles, and while the store is already functional in some countries, the US is currently an unsupported region.

For the moment, we're not seeing any link to the web store within Pokémon Go, nor is there any way to access it from within the app. Users who want to purchase through the store have to open up a good old-fashioned web browser, go to the site, and buy their coins.

Niantic's approach may be its saving grace, as linking to outside purchase methods within Fortnite is what got Epic into trouble. Even so, Niantic is clearly looking to cut Apple and Google out, offering "the best deals" via its own store, according to this marketing email.

In the event Apple and Google take legal action against Niantic, the fact that it set up its own web store first could ultimately hurt the company. One of the issues the judge presiding over the Apple v. Epic case made was that Epic could not ignore its agreement with Apple and then claim damages after the fact. Instead, if it wanted to bypass Apple, it should have launched its own case. Epic would have been entitled to damages if it had done so and prevailed. Instead, the company created the very situation it then claimed was hurting it, an argument the judge didn't buy.

Only time will tell if Niantic can fly under the radar and avoid Epic's fate. Otherwise, its actions could lead to a legal showdown for which a precedent has already been set.

