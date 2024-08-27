Key Takeaways Pokémon Go's popularity declined in late 2016 but true fans still play the game. As a treat to those, Niantic is introducing a new "Max Out" season.

The new season will add Galar region Pokémon and Dynamax mechanics to the Augmented Reality game.

The new season will begin on September 3, and conclude on December 3

Popular Augmented Reality (AR) title Pokémon Go's initial hype died down late in 2016 after what could only be considered a parabolic start. Although the game has been downloaded over a billion times since its release in 2016, many users have long abandoned the title, but true fans have stayed.

In a treat to those who still enjoy the title, Niantic is introducing a new season that is set to go live on September 3, following right after the Shared Skies season concludes.

Max Out is the new season's name, and it will feature Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region and introduced in 2019-released Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Pokémon making their debut can be found below:

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Dynamax-ing increases a Pokémon's size and power drastically

Source: Pokemon

Additionally, exclusive to the UK, trainers would also be able to encounter and catch rock-type Stonjourner, which resembles Stonehenge, hence the UK-exclusivity.

Elsewhere, the game will also introduce Dynamax mechanics, which essentially transforms a Pokémon into a giant version of itself with boosted powers. Pokémon making their Dynamax debuts include:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

According to an official blog post, "Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters, as well as their Evolutions, can be Dynamaxed during Max Battles." While not much else is known about the mechanic yet, we know that Power Spots are starting to appear all around the map, allowing players to begin collecting Max Particles early, which might play a role in Dynamax-ing your Pokémon.

Users would also be able to participate in the Galar Cup: Little Edition between September 3 and September 17 with Pokémon found in the Sword and Shield Pokédex under 500 CP. The cup will be followed by the Galar Cup: Great League Edition from October 1 to October 8, with Pokémon at or below 1,500 CP eligible to enter.

The new season will begin next week on Tuesday, September 3, and will conclude in three months, on Tuesday, December 3.