Although Pikachu may have stolen the hearts of elementary schoolers everywhere in 1996 to become the face of the Pokémon franchise, Eevee embodies the core mechanics of the game. Eevee may appear to be a mundane normal-type Pokémon at first glance, but what makes it special is its ability to evolve into different, more powerful forms with specialized strengths and attacks.

In the mainline games, you typically need to use a special rock or have a high friendship to induce the different evolutionary forms of Eevee, but in Niantic's open-ended, augmented-reality mobile game, the process is a little different. Even though Niantic is infamous for its recalcitrance when it comes to game mechanics, the process for unlocking Eevee's different forms is pretty straightforward. But if you need help unlocking this year's best Android apps, we've got you covered there as well.

How to evolve Eevee using the name trick

The easiest way to get your preferred Eeveelution is to give it a specific name and spend the requisite 25 candy. Simple, right? The only catch is that this trick will work just one time, so don’t waste it on a low-stat Pokémon.

To change the name of a Pokémon:

Select the pokemon whose name you’d like to change. In this case pick an Eevee that you want to evolve. Close Tap the pencil icon next to the Pokémon's name to edit it. Close Erase the original name and input the new name. 2 Images Close Tap OK to finish typing and press OK again to confirm the new name (don’t worry you can change it again at any time). Close

If you did everything correctly, you should see the image or silhouette of your target evolution on the evolve button.

Close

Here's a breakdown of the names you have to use to get each Eevee evolution:

Kira → Sylveon

Linnea → Leafeon

Rea → Glaceon

Sakura → Espeon

Tamao → Umbreon

Pyro → Flareon

Rainer → Vaporeon

Sparky → Jolteon

All the names come from trainers who used that particular Eeveelution in either the games or animes. If you’ve already used the name trick for evolving your Eevee or you just want to save it for later, there’s going to be a little bit more work involved.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

In the mainline games, to get Sylveon, you need to boost its affection and make sure your Eevee knows a Fairy-type move. In Pokémon GO, Eevee can’t learn Fairy-type moves, and there isn’t an affection mechanic, but the process is still similar. In the place of affection, Pokémon GO has the buddy mechanic where you earn hearts to boost your buddy level. To evolve Sylveon, you need to get 70 buddy hearts. You can get 12 hearts per day by doing various tasks with your buddy Pokémon, so you can crank out 70 hearts in about six days if you hustle.

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon or Glaceon

Leafeon and Glaceon first show up in Diamond/Pearl and can only be evolved when they’re in proximity to either a moss rock or ice rock, respectively. To get Eevee to evolve to Leafeon or Glaceon in Pokémon GO, you have to be close to a mossy lure or a glacial lure which can be purchased from the in-game store or earned in special research quests.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon

To evolve an Espeon or Umbreon, you first need to set the Eevee you want to evolve as your buddy and walk 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) with it. Then, evolve it during the day if you want an Espeon or the night if you want an Umbreon. The process is similar in the mainline games, except Pokémon GO relies on a friendship mechanic instead of a buddy mechanic.

​​​​​​​

Note: It’s not always easy to know when exactly it’s “day” or “night” in Pokémon GO. The best bet is to look at the in-game map. If it’s dark in the game, it’s officially night. You can also check the game’s weather icon: if it’s clear or partly cloudy weather, the game will display either a sun or moon icon based on the time of day.

How to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon

There’s no trick to evolving one of the original three Eeveelutions. As long as you haven’t walked 10 kilometers with your Eevee, aren’t close to a mossy or glacial lure, and don’t have 70 buddy hearts, your Eevee will randomly evolve into either a Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporean. In the mainline games, you need either a fire, thunder, or water stone to evolve your Eevee, and you had to choose one of the three (completing your Pokedex was brutal back in the day).

Note: Unless you’re evolving a Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon, the best way to know which Eeveelution you’re getting is to look at the silhouette next to the Evolve button on the pokemon detail page.

You’ve got your Eeveelution, now what?

Each Eevee evolution is highly specialized and fills a niche in the PvP and PvE portions of Pokémon GO. If you’re big into PvP, Sylveon and Umbreon are popular choices because of their high stats, and the relative abundance of Eevees makes powering them up easier. If you’re more interested in raids than player battles, you’ll want to focus on the Pokémon type. If you’re shiny hunting the steel/fairy-type Mawile, you’ll be best served by investing in a Flareon, which will inflict 160% damage. If, on the other hand, you want the just-released Guzzlord, you’ll want to have a strong Sylveon on call.

Thankfully, Eevee is relatively easy to find and catch. It’s not restricted by season or biome, so although it might not be abundant at any particular time, it’s almost always available. Anywhere there’s a lot of foot traffic is an excellent place to Eevee hunt. Go downtown, go to the park, go to the mall, or fire up the new 15-minute daily incense and take your dog for a walk. You should find an Eevee before too long. If none of this made any sense, but you still want to take part, take a look at our Pokémon GO beginners guide.