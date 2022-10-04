Pokémon Go developer Niantic won fans over during the pandemic by lessoning the requirement to catch from home. The developer has since faced backlash from loyal fans of the game as it restored mechanics to pre-pandemic levels. Now, Niantic finds itself in the thick of more backlash for tying an in-app price hike across Android and iOS in response to the recent change in Apple’s App Store pricing tiers.

Late in September, Apple announced plans to raise pricing tiers in multiple regions reliant on the Euro currency, including Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam. This change meant App Store items priced at €0.99 would set consumers back by €1.19, and purchases worth €9.99 would jump to €11.99.

Eurogamer reports Niantic is now citing Apple’s changes as the reason for increased in-app purchase (IAP) prices. The price changes will go into effect on October 5 and will impact Pokémon Go players on iPhone and Android in the same markets Apple mentioned.

In a note explaining the change, Niantic doesn’t explain how IAP pricing on iOS and Android are linked but says the prices will go up on all of its games — Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Pikmin Bloom. Essentially, players on Android will have to cough up extra real-world cash to gain in-game items for reasons seemingly only known to Niantic and Apple.

Perhaps raising prices on both iOS and Android is a bid to ensure parity in prices across platforms, but it is also a baseless and unfair increase for players on one platform (Android).

Understandably, Pokémon loyalists aren't too pleased to hear of this change, especially on Android. Lest we forget, prices for IAPs already differ based on the country you live in. Niantic deserves some credit for being upfront about the impending hike and informing players beforehand; however, more clarity from the game developer and Apple sure would help everyone understand why these hikes are necessary. It's anyone's guess if other developers behind successful cross-platform franchises will follow in Niantic's footsteps, but there's certainly a chance.

If this price hike is the last straw, and you're ditching Pokémon Go for good, we suggest you check out some of the top augmented reality games on Android to find a worthwhile replacement that won't nickel and dime you for a competing OS's pricing changes.