Having recently unveiled its new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation. And, as smartphones continue to evolve, so too must their accessories.

Poetic understands this and has developed its new range of ingenious foldable protective cases to become the guardians of your Galaxy. Each case is custom cut to fit the dimensions of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 models, and has been Military Grade drop-tested and offers rugged, dependable protection, as well as stylish good looks.

Poetic Spartan case for Galaxy Z Fold 5

This rugged case offers excellent all-round protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 5. Its raised bezels protect your phone from all angles.

The Spartan case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Military-Grade drop-tested and offers scratch-proof and shockproof protection. It comes with a built-in screen protector and a pull-out kickstand that supports hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape modes.

It has been precision cut to allow easy access to all ports and has a textured design that provides you with enhanced grip.

Poetic Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 consists of a clear polycarbonate back, with TPU lining and shock-resistant bumpers. It features a built-in screen protector and a kickstand for vertical and horizontal viewing.

This elegant, yet protective, case has also been Military Grade drop-tested and is compatible with wireless charging.

It's the perfect choice to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 5 protected, without compromising its sleek and slim design.

Poetic Spartan case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Offering unrivaled protection for your Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Spartan case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is made from flexible but durable polycarbonate that provides a precision fit that protects from every angle.

This textured case provides an enhanced grip and complete hinge protection, so you can use it with complete confidence.

It features a built-in kickstand which can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations, and tucks away neatly as part of the hinge protector.

Poetic Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Poetic's Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been expertly engineered to retain the slim good looks of the Flip 5, while still delivering the goods when it comes to top-tier protection.

This sleek case has been Military Grade drop-tested and features a clear polycarbonate back with shock-absorbing TPU lining and bumpers. Plus, the raised bezels offer extra protection for your screen and camera and a precision fit means easy access to all your phone's ports. The Guardian Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also fully compatible with wireless charging.

