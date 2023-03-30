In February, Google announced that it would bring podcasts to YouTube Music, and it looks like they’re now rolling out. Many users report that they’re starting to see podcasts on YouTube Music's home screen and in its search panel, and we can confirm as much on one of our team member’s accounts.

For some people, podcasts appear as suggestions right on the home screen, but if you don’t see any there, you can try your luck by searching for a podcast of your choice. Keep in mind that podcasts are only available in the US for now, so if you’re in another country, your mileage may vary.

As for the way that podcasts behave on YouTube Music, the interface is pretty similar to regular music. In screenshots shared on Reddit (via 9to5Google), you can see the now playing section and a few more parts of the interface. It has the familiar toggle at the top that lets you switch between the audio and video version of the content you’re consuming, with the thumbnail or cover art dominating the middle of the screen. Below that, there’s the title and podcaster along with thumbs up and down buttons and the usual scrubbing bar. Only the buttons next to the play/pause option are slightly different. Rather than skip forward or backward, you get 10 seconds rewind and 30 seconds fast forward along with a sleep timer and a playback speed selector.

4 Images

Close

In the search interface and in your library, you can now filter for podcasts. This gives you a quick point to jump back into whatever you were listening to before. Like on Spotify, it’s possible to mix and match podcast content with music.

2 Images

Close

Unfortunately, it looks like YouTube Music doesn’t offer all the podcasts you could subscribe to via RSS out there. The original poster on Reddit explains that they only have access to podcasts uploaded to YouTube and marked as podcasts content within the video service. This gives you a big selection of content to listen to, but there are fewer podcasts on it than on, say, Google Podcasts or even Spotify. We can only hope that Google plans on adding support for regular RSS-based podcasts, too. Otherwise, YouTube Music can’t properly compete with Spotify in this area. This also means that our own Android Police podcast isn’t available on the platform since we no longer offer a video version.

At the same time, the company confirmed that its standalone Google Podcasts service is here to stay. However, Google recently removed direct links to Google Podcasts from its search results, which makes us question its commitment to the service.