Poco markets itself as a brand that's independent of Xiaomi. However, the company mostly tends to release rebranded and slightly redesigned Xiaomi phones. Following the same strategy, the business has announced the Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global markets, which is a rehashed version of the Redmi Note 11 recently introduced in China.

Despite being a budget offering from Poco, the 8.75mm-thick M4 Pro 5G packs an impressive spec sheet comprising a 50MP primary camera, 90Hz LCD panel, 5G connectivity, and 33W fast charging. The device is powered by MediaTek's latest chipset fabricated on the 6nm node: the Dimensity 810. The octa-core chip features two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz and six low-power Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. This is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU running at 1068Mhz. It's just a shame that the entry-level model only packs a scant 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is plainly insufficient these days. Almost anybody should opt for the slightly better 6GB/128GB model.

The 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel is another notable feature of the device. It has DynamicSwitch, meaning the screen can switch between 50/60/90Hz refresh rates to save battery depending on what's displayed. The content consumption experience is further improved with the addition of dual speakers.

Dimensions 163.56 x 75.8 x 8.75mm, 195g Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM 4/6GB Storage 64/128GB Display 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD panel Battery 5,000mAh, 33W charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8, 8MP f/2.2 119° ultrawide Connectivity Dual 5G Standby, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OS Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, dual speakers, X-axis linear motor Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader, Face unlock Colors Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 for Poco Pricing 4GB/64GB - EUR 229, 6GB/128GB - EUR 249

Thanks to 33W fast charging, the 5,000mAh battery of the Poco M4 Pro 5G can be charged from 0-100 percent in one hour, which is almost half the time compared to previous Poco phones. A 10-minute charge is also supposed to be good enough to power the phone for two hours of video streaming. And yes, Poco is also bundling the 33W charger in the box.

Despite Android 12 already released, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will run on MIUI 12.5 for Poco based on Android 11.

The device can be purchased in three colors: Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available worldwide, with pricing in Western Europe starting from EUR 229.

