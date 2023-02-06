Poco first entered the smartphone market in 2018 with the Poco F1 and its incredible price-to-performance ratio. Since then, the Xiaomi sub-brand has expanded its product lineup to include more phones at varying price points. With its Poco X series, the company caters to power users, offering phones that pack mid-range hardware at an excellent price. For this year, Poco is announcing two new phones: the Poco X5 Pro and X5. The former builds on the Poco X4 Pro from 2022 and is the company's slimmest X-series phone yet.

Poco X5 Pro

The main highlight of the Poco X5 Pro is its slim new design, giving it a more modern look and feel. A 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED panel with 1920Hz PWM dimming dominates the front. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Other key specs include a 6nm TSMC-fabricated Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 6 or 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 or 256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ FlowAMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 5, 900 nits peak brightness Battery 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras Primary 108MP f/1.9; 8MP ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP macro Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC OS MIUI 14 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, NFC, Dual speakers Dimensions 162.91 x 76.03 x 7.9 mm; 181g

2 Images

Close

While most of the specs remain the same as the Poco X4 Pro, the new Snapdragon chip and faster ISP should allow the X5 Pro to capture better photos. Unlike its predecessor, the latest Poco X-series phone can also record 4K videos.

In Germany, the Poco X5 will be available with a starting price of €349 and go up to €399 for the 256GB model. Early-bird customers who place their order on February 7 will get a slight discount. The entry-level variant will cost €320, while the 8/256GB configuration will come in at €370. In India, the Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 22,999 ($275) and Rs 24,999 ($300) for the 6G and 8GB RAM configurations, respectively.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 shares largely the same internals as last year's Poco X4 with a downgraded camera setup. You get a phone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, 6/8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. You can top it up at 33W speeds, with Poco claiming a full charge takes around 68 minutes. The main cost-cutting factor is in the camera department, as the Poco X5 features a 48MP primary camera instead of the 108MP shooter found on the X4 Pro.

Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 6 or 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 or 256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Front camera 13MP f/2.45 Rear cameras Primary 48MP f/1.8; 8MP ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP macro Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OS MIUI 13 for Poco Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Green, Blue, Black Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IR blaster, NFC, Hybrid SIM slot, Dual speakers Dimensions 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm; 189g

Prices for the Poco X5 start from €299 in Germany, with early-bird customers getting a €50 discount on their purchase if they place their order on February 7. The 256GB configuration will carry a retail price of €349, with a €50 discount applicable for early-bird customers.

Perhaps the most disappointing part about Poco's latest phones is that they run on Android 12. The company promises two OS updates for the X5 Pro, which means Android 14 will be its last OS update. It will continue receiving security updates for another year after that, but they won't be rolled out monthly.