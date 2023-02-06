Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Poco first entered the smartphone market in 2018 with the Poco F1 and its incredible price-to-performance ratio. Since then, the Xiaomi sub-brand has expanded its product lineup to include more phones at varying price points. With its Poco X series, the company caters to power users, offering phones that pack mid-range hardware at an excellent price. For this year, Poco is announcing two new phones: the Poco X5 Pro and X5. The former builds on the Poco X4 Pro from 2022 and is the company's slimmest X-series phone yet.

Poco X5 Pro

The main highlight of the Poco X5 Pro is its slim new design, giving it a more modern look and feel. A 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED panel with 1920Hz PWM dimming dominates the front. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Other key specs include a 6nm TSMC-fabricated Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Processor

Snapdragon 778G

RAM

6 or 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128 or 256GB UFS 2.2

Display

6.67-inch FHD+ FlowAMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 5, 900 nits peak brightness

Battery

5,000mAh, 67W fast charging

Front camera

16MP f/2.45

Rear cameras

Primary 108MP f/1.9; 8MP ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP macro

Connectivity

5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

OS

MIUI 14

Ports

USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack

Colors

Black, Blue, Yellow

Biometrics

Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Miscellaneous

IP53 certification, IR blaster, NFC, Dual speakers

Dimensions

162.91 x 76.03 x 7.9 mm; 181g
2 Images
Povo X5 Pro in Blue
Povo X5 Pro in Black

While most of the specs remain the same as the Poco X4 Pro, the new Snapdragon chip and faster ISP should allow the X5 Pro to capture better photos. Unlike its predecessor, the latest Poco X-series phone can also record 4K videos.

In Germany, the Poco X5 will be available with a starting price of €349 and go up to €399 for the 256GB model. Early-bird customers who place their order on February 7 will get a slight discount. The entry-level variant will cost €320, while the 8/256GB configuration will come in at €370. In India, the Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 22,999 ($275) and Rs 24,999 ($300) for the 6G and 8GB RAM configurations, respectively.

Poco X5

Poco X5 in three colors

The Poco X5 shares largely the same internals as last year's Poco X4 with a downgraded camera setup. You get a phone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, 6/8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. You can top it up at 33W speeds, with Poco claiming a full charge takes around 68 minutes. The main cost-cutting factor is in the camera department, as the Poco X5 features a 48MP primary camera instead of the 108MP shooter found on the X4 Pro.

Processor

Snapdragon 695

RAM

6 or 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128 or 256GB UFS 2.2

Display

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3

Battery

5,000mAh, 33W fast charging

Front camera

13MP f/2.45

Rear cameras

Primary 48MP f/1.8; 8MP ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP macro

Connectivity

5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC

OS

MIUI 13 for Poco

Ports

USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack

Colors

Green, Blue, Black

Biometrics

Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Miscellaneous

IR blaster, NFC, Hybrid SIM slot, Dual speakers

Dimensions

165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm; 189g

Prices for the Poco X5 start from €299 in Germany, with early-bird customers getting a €50 discount on their purchase if they place their order on February 7. The 256GB configuration will carry a retail price of €349, with a €50 discount applicable for early-bird customers.

Perhaps the most disappointing part about Poco's latest phones is that they run on Android 12. The company promises two OS updates for the X5 Pro, which means Android 14 will be its last OS update. It will continue receiving security updates for another year after that, but they won't be rolled out monthly.