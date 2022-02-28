It's been a rough couple of years for the big smartphone trade shows, but MWC 2022 is here to try and prove that there are still launches worth getting excited about. As things get started this year, Poco is sharing word about two new phones: the Poco X4 Pro and M4 Pro. The former is the successor to the Poco X3 Pro with its unmatchable price-to-performance ratio, and the sequel looks packed to the gills with high-end specs. The Poco M4 Pro, meanwhile, is a budget-oriented option with an AMOLED display, triple-camera setup, and all-day battery life.

Poco X4 Pro

With the X4 Pro this time around, Poco has focused on improving the design, display, and other aspects beyond a priority on pure performance. The phone features an all-new look that's a lot more modern and sleeker than its predecessor. Internally, though, the Poco X4 Pro is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro — you're basically getting the same device with a different design.

SPECS

Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 128 or 256GB Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras Primary 108MP f/1.9; 8MP ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP depth sensor Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OS MIUI 13 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, NFC, Hybrid SIM slot, Dual speakers, Z-axis haptics Dimensions 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 mm; 205g

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

The 6.67-inch FHD+ display is now an AMOLED panel that's protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and features a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chip with its two performance-oriented Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. While the device comes with 6/8GB RAM, it also supports up to 3GB of virtual RAM (for what that's worth, i.e., not much). There's a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support — the tech is good enough to top up the cell from 0-70% in 20 minutes.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available beginning March 2 in parts of Europe, with a starting price tag of €300 for the base variant and €349 for the 8/256GB model. ​​​​​​Early-bird customers can save with pricing just €269/€319 until March 7.

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro is a budget device packing modest specs, with the key highlight being its 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. Other hardware includes a triple-camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that can be further expanded using a microSD card. The 180g phone runs on MIUI 13 for Poco and features NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

SPECS

Processor MediaTek Helio G96 RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 128 or 256GB, microSD card slot Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras Primary 64MP f/1.8; 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 118° FoV; 2MP depth sensor Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC OS MIUI 13 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Power Black, Cool Blue, Poco Yellow Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, Dual SIM slot, Dual speakers, Z-axis haptics Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm; 179.5g

The Poco M4 Pro goes on sale in Europe in the first week of March, with the 6/128GB model costing €229 and the 8/256GB variant coming in at €279. Like its flagship brother, this model will also be available at a discounted price of €199 or €249 up through March 7.

AT&T will basically give you a Galaxy S22 for your crappy old Samsung phone The carrier's wild pre-order deal is still available

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email