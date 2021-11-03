We already knew the Poco M4 Pro 5G would be launched next week, as the former Xiaomi sub-brand has scheduled a launch event for November 9 and posted some cryptic messages on Twitter that reveal some features of the upcoming device. A new leak from Vietnamese site ThePixel (via GSMArena) has given us our first proper look at the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

ThePixel has recreated these images of the Poco M4 Pro 5G based on real photos it was shown (in order to protect its source), so we can expect the real thing to look very close to this. Going by these images, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will sport a huge camera module on the back 一 although it is likely to pack a dual-camera setup only. Just like the Poco M3 and M3 Pro, the upcoming M4 Pro looks set to keep the bold “Poco” branding.

The camera module on the back with the silver ring around the main camera seems to be taken straight from the recently launched Redmi Note 11 5G. Unsurprisingly, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to be a rebranded version of that Redmi device, which was launched in China along with Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M4 Pro will include a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 16MP punch-hole selfie cam. The device will be powered by the Dimensity 810 processor, which is built on a 6nm process. Three different variants are expected 一 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB. It's confirmed to feature a 50MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery which will be coupled with 33W fast charging. The device is likely to ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Stay tuned for more info when the phone is officially unveiled on November 9.

