Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco made a name for itself with the Poco F1, which delivered an insane price-to-performance ratio. Since then, the company has expanded its lineup to include more budget and mid-range offerings. Its flagship phones are primarily aimed at gamers and power users due to their flashy or bulky designs. The company is looking to change that with the latest additions to its product portfolio: the Poco F4 and X4 GT. Both are premium devices featuring a sleek design and powerful hardware paired with an attractive price tag.

Poco F4

The F4 sits below the Poco F4 GT, the company's existing flagship product. It has a similar design language but makes a few compromises to reach a lower price point. Dominating the phone's front is a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback.

Ticking inside is the 7nm Snapdragon 870 chip, with Poco supposedly using a 3,112mm² vapor chamber to cool it. This is paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone, with 67W fast charging that can top up the cell in a claimed 38 minutes.

CPU Snapdragon 870 Display 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED 2400x1080, 1300 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 RAM 6 / 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 64MP main with OIS; 8MP ultrawide; 2MP macro Front camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh, 67W Turbo Charging OS Android 12 / MIUI 13 for Poco Connectivity Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Miscellaneous Fingerprint scanner in power button, IR blaster, NFC Colors Night Black, Moonlight Silver, Nebula Green

3 Images

Close

The rear houses a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 64MP f/1.79 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The display's punch-hole houses a 20MP f/2.4 selfie shooter. For connectivity, the F4 has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, and NFC. The phone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The Poco F4 will be available in Night Black, Moonlight Silver, and Nebula Green colors. Pricing starts from €400 for the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for €450. Early-bird customers who place their order between June 27-July 2 will get a €50 discount on the mentioned prices.

Poco X4 GT

Source: Xiaomi

The Poco X4 GT is targeted toward gamers but retains the same sleek design language as the F4. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the phone has a 6.6-inch 144Hz 20.5:9 aspect ratio LCD panel with a claimed peak brightness of 650 nits. It misses out on HDR10+ but supports Dolby Vision content.

Internally, the phone has the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. This is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. There's a 5,080mAh battery powering the device. Like the F4, it supports 67W fast charging. But due to the bigger cell size, Poco claims 46 minutes for a 0-100% charge. And if you are in a hurry, a 6-minute top-up is enough for an additional 25% juice.

CPU MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Display 144Hz 6.6-inch LCD panel 2460x1080, 800 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 64MP f/1.89 main; 8MP ultrawide; 2MP macro Front camera 16MP Battery 5,080mAh, 67W Turbo Charging OS Android 12 / MIUI 13 for Poco Connectivity Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm jack Miscellaneous Fingerprint scanner in power button, IR blaster Colors Silver, Blue, Black

4 Images

Close

The rear triple-camera setup is mostly the same as the Poco F4 but with a few downgrades. The primary 64MP f/1.89 shooter misses out on OIS and has a slightly narrower aperture. The 8MP ultrawide and the 2MP f/2.4 macro are the same. The selfie camera also sees a small resolution downgrade to 16MP.

Pricing for the Poco F4 GT starts from €379 for the 8/128GB model and goes up to €429 for the 256GB storage. Early-bird customers who place the order between July 4-9 will get a €50 discount. In India, the Poco F4 will carry a two-year warranty—up from the usual one year.

Poco will also offer free one-time screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase of both phones.